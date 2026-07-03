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For four decades, Samuel L. Jackson has remained a constant force in Hollywood, thanks to his talent and versatility. Whether he’s playing a murderous arms dealer in Jackie Brown or a father searching for vengeance in A Time To Kill, he always delivers. Here are the 25 best roles of Samuel L. Jackson’s career.
Kameron Hay

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