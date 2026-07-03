For four decades, Samuel L. Jackson has remained a constant force in Hollywood, thanks to his talent and versatility. Whether he’s playing a murderous arms dealer in Jackie Brown or a father searching for vengeance in A Time To Kill, he always delivers. Here are the 25 best roles of Samuel L. Jackson’s career.Kameron Hay
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We catch up with Faron McKenzie, Trevor Nelson and Nadia Jae to celebrate one of the most important platforms for Black music.Jesse Bernard
In our new series ‘The Films That Made Us’, we take a look back at the films that have shaped British music over the last three decades. In today’s edition, we dissect ‘Predator’ and its influence on jungle music.Sam Davies
A chimp was caught masturbating with a plastic bottle, which scientists say is the first time a wild chimp has been seen using a man-made object in that way.Brad Callas