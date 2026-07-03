Jrue Holiday

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Jrue Holiday holding the Larry O'Brien trophy.
Sports

Jrue Holiday Reveals Which NBA Championship Win Was Bigger For Him

Holiday his first NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019 and did it again with the Celtics this year.

Mark Elibert685 days ago
Sports

Jrue Holiday Admits He Got His Ass 'Busted' by Jimmy Butler in First Round

The Bucks All-Star shed light on his battle with Jimmy Buckets in Milwaukee's first-round loss to Miami.

Brad Callas1148 days ago
jrue holiday donations
Sports

Jrue Holiday Donates the Rest of His 2020 NBA Salary to Black-Owned Small Businesses and Nonprofits

In an Instagram post, Holiday revealed his plan to donate the remaining balance of his 2020 NBA salary to Black-owned small businesses and nonprofits.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2036 days ago
Anthony Davis
Sports

Anthony Davis Reportedly Isn't Playing for Pelicans Beyond This Season

A couple birdies whispered the Brow's gone after this year to ESPN's Ryan Russillo.

countcenci2751 days ago
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Anthony Davis, Draymond Green
Sports

Anthony Davis Says He Has to Play 'Almost Perfect' for Pelicans to Win

Anthony Davis sounded frustrated when he talked about how perfect he has to play in order for his team to win. It's an alarm bell before free agency.

countcenci2814 days ago
Drake NBA's Most Annoying Fan?; Jrue Holiday Takes Over; Harden's Step Back | Out of Bounds
Sports

Drake NBA's Most Annoying Fan?; Jrue Holiday Takes Over; Harden's Step-Back | Out of Bounds

<p>On today's show, Gilbert Arenas and the #OutofBounds crew get right to the important stuff — Denzel Washington movies. What's to debate? He's a national treasure and can do no wrong. Moving on to sports, with three NBA playoff Game 2's played last night, Gil and the guys get into the biggest stories. Has Raptors rid

Complex3013 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

After Tending to His Wife for Three Months, Jrue Holiday Has Returned to Join the Pelicans

Jrue Holiday is back with the New Orleans Pelicans after tending to his wife for three months.

Aaron C. Mansfield3529 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Jrue Holiday Will Miss Start of the NBA Season to Help His Wife Lauren Recover From Brain Surgery

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday will sit out the beginning of the 2016-17 NBA season to help his wife recover from brain surgery.

Gavin Evans3603 days ago
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Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Jrue Holiday Starts the Playoffs in the Air Jordan 11

Jrue tries to channel his inner MJ in game 1.

Sole Collector4108 days ago
Sneakers

Are You Impressed by This NBA Player's Sneaker Closet?

See what Jrue Holiday is working with.

Brendan Dunne4110 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Crazy 97 - Jrue Holiday PE

The adidas Crazy 97 (or EQT Elevation) arrives in another player-themed colorway, this time personalized for Jrue Holiday.

Brandon Richard4523 days ago

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