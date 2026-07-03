John Geiger

John Geiger is a Pittsburgh-born designer known for his independent sneaker brand and ongoing "Misplaced" design aesthetic that has been applied to various pieces of apparel. Geiger's limited-edition releases with WWE, NFL, and MLB have become some of the most collectible items in modern streetwear.

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Lids.
Style

John Geiger Inks Multi-Year Sportswear Deal With Lids

The collection launches at Wrestlemania early next year and spans select major sporting events into 2028.

Jaelani Turner-Williams36 days ago
'Good Day' John Geiger 004
Sneakers

This John Geiger Shoe Was Designed by a 7th Grader

Preorders for the 'Good Day' John Geiger 004 are now live.

Victor Deng292 days ago
John Geiger GF-01 vs. Nike Air Force 1
Sneakers

Nike and John Geiger Resolve Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

Nike and designer John Geiger have resolved a trademark infringement lawsuit over Geiger's GF-01 shoes, which Nike said infringed on its Air Force 1 sneakers.

Riley Jones1417 days ago
mschf-tape-shoes
Sneakers

MSCHF's New Shoe Is Totally Legal (For Real This Time)

The provocative Brooklyn design studio behind the Satan shoe is releasing a new shoe that looks rather like an Air Force 1. And it's not stopping there.

Brendan Dunne1591 days ago
John Geiger GF-01 vs. Nike Air Force 1
Sneakers

John Geiger Countersues Nike in Air Force 1 Lookalike Lawsuit

Designer John Geiger has fired back against Nike in the brand's lawsuit over his GF-01 sneakers, which Nike says infringes on the its Air Force 1.

Riley Jones1605 days ago
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John Geiger's GF-01 sneaker in the triple volt colorway
Sneakers

Nikes Fires Back in John Geiger Sneaker Knockoff Lawsuit

Nike filed a new memo in its sneaker knockoff lawsuit that names John Geiger as a defendant. In it, the brand defends its trademark for the Air Force 1.

Brendan Dunne1698 days ago
John Geiger GF01 Air Force 1 White
Sneakers

John Geiger Responds to Nike in Sneaker Knockoff Lawsuit

Designer John Geiger is asking to be removed from Nike's lawsuit, arguing that there's no evidence his sneakers were mistaken for legitimate Air Force 1s.

Brendan Dunne1717 days ago
John Geiger GF01 Air Force 1 White
Sneakers

Nike Files Lawsuit Against John Geiger Over Air Force 1 Lookalike

Nike sues designer John Geiger over his 'GF-01' Air Force 1 lookalike sneakers, claiming that they infringe on the trade dress of its lucrative design.

Brandon Richard1785 days ago
Golf Summer 2021 Preview
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Off-White x Nike, Golf Summer 2021, and More

From Off-White x Nike for the Tokyo Olympic Games to Golf's Summer 2021 collection, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1823 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to Episode 33 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': How John Geiger Gave Up Everything to Start a Sneaker Brand

John Geiger talks about selling everything to start his own brand, jumping in the pool with Red Octobers, and more.

Complex2199 days ago
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Full Size Run John Geiger
Sneakers

John Geiger Talks Pissing Off Nike | Full Size Run

John Geiger sits down with the Full Size Run boys and answers the hard questions, like: does he think Travis Scott and Nike copied the ‘Misplaced Checks’ Air Force 1?

Sole Collector3003 days ago
Talking Shop
Sneakers

Inside Sneaker Shopping With Shannon Sharpe | Talking Shop

Complex debuts its new series that gives you a never-before-seen look at our latest Sneaker Shopping episode with host Joe La Puma.

edwinortiz3029 days ago
No One LA
Sneakers

How to Start Your Own Sneaker Brand

We spoke to Mark Gainor of No One, John Geiger, and Hikmet Sugoer on how to start your own sneaker brand.

Matt Welty3375 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

I Don’t Want to See Another Custom Sneaker Ever Again

Custom sneakers have become a big trend, but they should be avoided like the plague.

Matt Welty3696 days ago

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