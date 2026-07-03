Featured
'Slice,' aka the A24 horror flick that is also Chance The Rapper's feature film debut that also stars Zazie Beetz and Joe Keery (of 'Stranger Things' fame), is above all it’s a love letter to horror camp.Frazier Tharpe
Macaulay Culkin spent his Sunday night live-tweeting the Oscars...in a unique way.NoraGrayceOrosz
Whatever you do, avoid Frank and Claire Underwood.Catie Keck
Pop Culture
Everyone Frank Underwood Has Screwed Over on House of Cards (In Order of How Badly He Screwed Them)
Relive just how terrible and awesome Frank Underwood has been over the last two seasons.Brenden Gallagher