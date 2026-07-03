Latest Stories
New Lawsuit Claims Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Donated Eggs to John Travolta
The revelation emerged in a lawsuit filed by Priscilla Presley's former business associates against her son.
Priscilla Presley Denies Allegations of Being Responsible for Late Husband Elvis' Death
Two of Priscilla's former business partners have accused her of "pushing [Elvis] to his death."
Lisa Marie Presley Took Up to '80 Pills a Day' At Height of Opioid Addiction: 'I Just Wanted to Check Out'
The late singer detailed her tragic substance abuse in her posthumous memoir, 'From Here to the Great Unknown.'
Lisa Marie Presley Recalls Michael Jackson Telling Her He Was 'Still a Virgin' at 35 in Posthumous Memoir
Presley's daughter Riley Keough finished the book following her mother's death in 2023.
How 'Zola' Director Janicza Bravo Properly Adapted 2015's Wildest Twitter Thread Into Cinema
'Zola' director Janicza Bravo reflects on initially reading Zola's thread, the process of turning it into a film, and how she got to work on Amazon's 'Them'.
Into the Thotdessy: The Cast of 'Zola' Talk Getting Starstruck, Ghost Stories, & Ruining Vacations
During a game of 'Never Have I Ever' Aziah "Zola" King and the cast of Zola (Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo) learn things they've never known about each other and share their initial thoughts when reading the viral thread on Twitter in 2015.
A24 Shares New Trailer for 'Zola' Starring Taylour Paige and Riley Keough
The movie, written by Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris, is based on a 148-tweet story about the title character and a sex worker's journey to Florida.