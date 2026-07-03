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The Complex Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking reflects which personalities have the most power in hip-hop media, from Joe Budden to Angie Martinez to Elliott Wilson.Complex Staff
Complex spoke to 11-year-old reporter Jazzy's World TV about chatting with Jay-Z, mastering her interview skills, & what she thinks is in store in the future.Karla Rodriguez
Grimey badness, Lisbon club tracks, David Bowie and Jazzy Jeff all feature in one way or another.James Keith
The candy apple red pressing of Bieber's seventh studio album is limited to 3,000 copies and ships after its August 28 release date.Jade Gomez