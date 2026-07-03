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André 3000.
Music

André 3000 Says He 'Should Be Coming Out Soon' With New Music

However, the OutKast legend hasn't stipulated what genre his new music will fall under.

Jaelani Turner-Williams14 days ago
Jazz Legend Sonny Rollins Dead at 95
Music

Sonny Rollins, 'Saxophone Colossus' of the Bebop Era, Dies at 95

From Harlem prodigy to ‘Saxophone Colossus,’ inside the fearless life, radical experimentation, and lasting influence of Sonny Rollins on modern music.

Bernadette Giacomazzo53 days ago
Wynton Marsalis Honored at Jazz at Lincoln Center Festival
Music

Wynton Marsalis Turns Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala Into a Goodbye

At a star-packed New York fundraiser, tributes to the jazz icon highlighted his upcoming 2027 departure.

Bernadette Giacomazzo90 days ago
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - AUGUST 09: Willie Colón performs live during his Idilio Sinfónico concert with Orquesta Filarmonica de Puerto Rico at Coca-Cola Music Hall on August 9, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Music

J Balvin, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos and More React to Death of Willie Colón

Pioneering and contemporary Latin artists grieved Colón's passing on social media.

Jaelani Turner-Williams146 days ago
Facade of a building with the inscription "The Donald Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."
Music

Jazz Group Cancels New Year’s Eve Concert After Trump Renames Kennedy Center

The Cookers canceled their New Year’s Eve concert after President Trump renamed the Kennedy Center.

tara mahadevan199 days ago
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Three skateboard decks featuring abstract artwork in the style of Jean-Michel Basquiat, with bold colors and graffiti-like elements.
Pop Culture

Jean-Michel Basquiat "Charles The First, 1982" Skate Decks: How to Buy

The iconic 1982 artwork is now available on a set of three skate decks on Complex.

Complex Staff221 days ago
Tyler, the Creaotr and Lil Yachty
Music

Tyler, The Creator Denies He's Making a 'Hebrew Jazz Funk' Album After Lil Yachty's Joke

He didn't want his "gullible" fans to get their hopes up.

Trey Alston313 days ago
Spike Lee Says Eddie Palmieri's Final Cameo in 'Highest 2 Lowest' Was 'A Blessing'
Pop Culture

Spike Lee Says Eddie Palmieri's Final Cameo in 'Highest 2 Lowest' Was 'A Blessing'

'He was in his 80s, but he had more energy than I that day,' Lee said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo333 days ago
Eddie Palmieri, Latin Jazz Pioneer with Profound Influence on Hip Hop, Dies at 88
Music

Eddie Palmieri, Latin Jazz Pioneer, Dies at 88

Palmieri was also the first Latino to win a Grammy award.

Bernadette Giacomazzo345 days ago
Man wearing headphones and a colorful scarf, performing on stage with a microphone, under bright stage lights.
Music

Roy Ayers, Godfather of Neo-Soul, Dead at 84

His cause of death is unclear.

Andrew W499 days ago
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COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 9: Andre 3000 with band New Blue Sun performs on stage during Syd For Solen on August 9, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Music

André 3000 Says ‘New Blue Sun’ Is ‘More Than a Flute Album'

The former Outkast member said that people "belittle" 'New Blue Sun' by calling it a "flute album"

Jaelani Turner-Williams578 days ago
Andre 3000 wearing a red beanie and patterned jacket, smiling and giving thumbs up.
Music

André 3000 Surprised by Album of the Year Grammy Nomination for 'New Blue Sun'

The legendary ATL artist said in a new interview that he 'didn’t think that that many people even knew' about the album.

Trey Alston616 days ago
Drake and dad
Music

Drake and His Dad Crash Jazz Performance in Toronto, Sing Duet With Backing Band

The father-son duo sang a rendition of T-Bone Walker’s 1947 hit song, “Stormy Monday.”

tara mahadevan641 days ago
Andre 3000 performs in Copenhagen, Lil B attends the NBA 2K23 launch event.
Music

André 3000 Compares His Approach to Jazz to Lil B's Take on Hip-Hop: 'It's Like a Punk Way of Rapping'

He said his album 'New Blue Sun' is "like punk jazz or punk spiritual jazz."

Joe Price660 days ago
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 25: Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia performs onstage during TwoGether Land Music Festival at Fair Park on May 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Music

Juicy J Shares Gangsta Boo Tribute on New Jazz Album 'Ravenite Social Club'

The Three 6 Mafia veteran embraces a different genre on his new album, which features Robert Glasper and Cordae.

Jaelani Turner-Williams689 days ago
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