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For reasons we can't quite figure out, there's still a significant chunk of the population that isn't completely hooked on the expansive sounds of 808INK.Complex
These sets deserve your attention.Yemi Abiade
Music
J. Prince Calls Out Grammys, Suggests Kanye, Drake, and More Artists Go Up Against Awards Show With Rival Concert
J. Prince took to Twitter to share some extensive thoughts about the Grammys' historical treatment of hip-hop following Kanye West losing his performance slot.tara mahadevan
Lil Baby, Quavo, Jaden Smith, Juicy J, Nav, and Chief Keef are among the hip-hop artists celebrating Drake and Kanye West finally squashing their ongoing beef.Jordan Rose