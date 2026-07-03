J.I. The Prince Of N.Y

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Music

J.I. Drops New Project 'Hood Life Krisis Vol. 3' f/ A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

J.I. has just released the third installment to his 'Hood Life Krisis' series, 'Hood Life Krisis Vol. 3,' enlisting the talents on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Jordan Rose2037 days ago
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Music

Rising Brooklyn Rapper J.I. Drops Video For New Track 'Letter 2 U'

Brooklyn rapper J.I. has already released one project in 2020, but he's teasing even more music is on the way with the release of "Letter 2 U."

Joe Price2106 days ago
ji
Music

J.I the Prince of N.Y Drops 'Welcome to GStarr Vol. 1' EP

After linking up with Lil Tjay for his song "Hood Scars 2," Brooklyn rapper J.I the Prince of N.Y has dropped his new EP 'Welcome to GStarr Vol. 1.'

Joe Price2190 days ago
J.I.
Music

Premiere: Brooklyn Rapper J.I. Connects With Lil Tjay for "Hood Scars 2" Video

Rising Brooklyn rapper J.I., formerly known as J.I. the Prince of NY, has recruited Lil Tjay for his introspective new song, "Hood Scars 2."

Joe Price2219 days ago

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