Prince Paul

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Duro dropped
Music

How Ken "Duro" Ifill Moved From Pushing Mixtapes to Record Executive

Ken “Duro” Ifill was DJ Clue’s right hand man, and also mixed your favorite rap album. Now he has a high-powered gig at a major record company. Here’s how it happened.

Shawn Setaro2876 days ago
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Pop Culture

7 Rap Concept Albums That Would Make Good Movies

At their best, storytelling MCs can be legitimately cinematic.

MattBarone4532 days ago
Music

Watch Prince Paul Interview RiFF RAFF on the "All Purpose Show"

This is unexpected and awesome at the same time.

edwinortiz4670 days ago
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Music

Listen: DJ Prince Paul f/ Missy Elliott and Pootie Tang "Tipi Ti on my Cappi Town"

An unreleased track that was supposed to be on the Pootie Tang soundtrack.

Dharmic X4893 days ago
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Music

Video Premiere: Gasface's "Lookin4Galt" Film

The search for Galt MacDermot.

Andrew Martin4962 days ago
Music

Music Links of The Day

French Montana details new album, Interscope won letting Kendrick Lamar be himself, and Radiohead albums worst to best.

Daniel Isenberg5018 days ago
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Music

Music Links of The Day

A batch of amazing Nirvana photos, the best and worst dressed bands of 2012, and a possible Biggie/2Pac conspiracy.

Daniel Isenberg5059 days ago
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Music

Prince Paul Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records (Part 1)

From Stetsasonic to De La Soul and beyond, Prince Paul has made some monumental moves in the hip-hop game.

Jaeki Cho5340 days ago
Music

Premiere: Prince Paul Explores Garage Music For New Documentary

Watch as Prince Paul travels the country in search of new music and inspiration.

Jacob Moore5357 days ago
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