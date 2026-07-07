Latest Stories
How Ken "Duro" Ifill Moved From Pushing Mixtapes to Record Executive
Ken “Duro” Ifill was DJ Clue’s right hand man, and also mixed your favorite rap album. Now he has a high-powered gig at a major record company. Here’s how it happened.
7 Rap Concept Albums That Would Make Good Movies
At their best, storytelling MCs can be legitimately cinematic.
Prince Paul, Ralph McDaniels, Mike Dean & More Discuss Hip-Hop's "Golden Year" on NPR's Microphone Check
Eight million stories from 1993.
Watch Prince Paul Interview RiFF RAFF on the "All Purpose Show"
This is unexpected and awesome at the same time.
Listen: DJ Prince Paul f/ Missy Elliott and Pootie Tang "Tipi Ti on my Cappi Town"
An unreleased track that was supposed to be on the Pootie Tang soundtrack.
Video Premiere: Gasface's "Lookin4Galt" Film
The search for Galt MacDermot.
Music Links of The Day
French Montana details new album, Interscope won letting Kendrick Lamar be himself, and Radiohead albums worst to best.
Music Links of The Day
A batch of amazing Nirvana photos, the best and worst dressed bands of 2012, and a possible Biggie/2Pac conspiracy.
Prince Paul Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records (Part 1)
From Stetsasonic to De La Soul and beyond, Prince Paul has made some monumental moves in the hip-hop game.
Premiere: Prince Paul Explores Garage Music For New Documentary
Watch as Prince Paul travels the country in search of new music and inspiration.
Listen To Prince Paul's Unreleased Version Of Slick Rick's "Behind Bars"
Made in the '90s, and just liberated.