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Jas Prince gifted Drake, his dad, and his son Flawless Diamond Co. custom OVO owl chains to celebrate the rapper's 35th birthday this past weekend.Jordan Rose
Music
J. Prince Calls Out Grammys, Suggests Kanye, Drake, and More Artists Go Up Against Awards Show With Rival Concert
J. Prince took to Twitter to share some extensive thoughts about the Grammys' historical treatment of hip-hop following Kanye West losing his performance slot.tara mahadevan
Lil Baby, Quavo, Jaden Smith, Juicy J, Nav, and Chief Keef are among the hip-hop artists celebrating Drake and Kanye West finally squashing their ongoing beef.Jordan Rose
Photos and footage shared to social media on Tuesday showed that Ye and Drizzy indeed linked up in Toronto with Dave Chappelle and J. Prince.Trace William Cowen