Jas Prince

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Drake performing at Coachella
Music

Here’s the Foreword Drake Wrote for J. Prince’s Upcoming Memoir

Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J. Prince's memoir 'The Art & Science of Respect' has a foreword written by Drake—and there's audio, too.

tara mahadevan2963 days ago
Rap A Lot Records CEO J Prince
Music

J. Prince Warns Birdman to Stop Conducting 'Bad Business' Before Karma Gets His Children

The founder of Rap-a-Lot Records issued the warning via Instagram.

Joshua Espinoza3068 days ago
This is a photo of Drake.
Music

Drake Documentary 'Toronto to Houston' Gets a Trailer (UPDATE)

Drake will star in 'Toronto to Houston' chronicling his relationship with H-Town.

Eric Diep3110 days ago
Drake
Music

Birdman Sued by Jas Prince Over Unpaid Drake Profits

The suit names Cash Money Records, Birdman, Ronald "Slim" Williams, and Young Money Entertainment.

Trace William Cowen3378 days ago
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CC Germanotta
Music

Label That Claims It Signed Drake in 2008 Sues Cash Money for Profits From Aubrey's Recordings

The legal battles regarding who originally signed Drake took another turn this week.

Aaron C. Mansfield3472 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Jas Prince Reveals How He Discovered Drake and Helped Sign Him to Cash Money

In a new interview with VladTV, Jas Prince reveals how he discovered Drake and helped sign him to Cash Money.

Chris Mench3642 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Jas Prince Inks Settlement With Lil Wayne's Young Money Over Drake Royalty Dispute

Lil' Wayne's Young Money label and his manager, Cortez Bryant, have reportedly made a settlement with Jas Prince over that $11 million Drake dispute.

Trace William Cowen3654 days ago
Music

Jas Prince Is Still Suing Birdman and Cash Money Over Drake's Royalties

There were reports that the two sides settled last month.

Zach Frydenlund3901 days ago

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