Jay Ellis

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Jay Ellis visits SiriusXM Studios on July 09, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Jay Ellis Joins Cast of Mindy Kaling's Upcoming Sitcom 'Not Suitable for Work'

The former 'Insecure' actor will play 'a charismatic, successful investment banker.'

Alex Gonzalez296 days ago
Pedro Pascal in a plaid shirt sits at a diner table, holding a burning paper. Sunlight streams through the window behind him.
Pop Culture

Premiere: Pedro Pascal and Jay Ellis Star in Trailer for Action Comedy 'Freaky Tales' f/ Too Short

Following its Sundance 2024 premiere, the Oakland action comedy is hitting theaters this April.

Trace William Cowen514 days ago
Freeway Phantom podcast cover art
Life

Exclusive: ‘Freeway Phantom’ Podcast to Investigate Unsolved Murders of 6 Black Girls in D.C.

The new podcast is hosted by prolific journalist Celeste Headlee, who's spent two years going through documents and speaking with families in the case.

Trace William Cowen1213 days ago
complex watch less
Pop Culture

Jay Ellis on Directing HBO's 'Insecure', #LawrenceHive, Tom Cruise and the New ‘Top Gun’ | Watch Less Episode 30

Fresh off directing this week's episode of 'Insecure', Lawrence himself Jay Ellis joins the Watch Less podcast.

Complex2244 days ago
Issa Rae
Pop Culture

Issa Rae's 'Insecure' Co-Stars Confirm Her Engagement

'Insecure' co-stars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis have confirmed the rumor that Issa Rae got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame.

Jose Martinez2664 days ago
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jay ellis
Pop Culture

Jay Ellis Talks Lawrence's 'Insecure' Return on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Jay Ellis, who's also set to appear in the 'Top Gun' sequel, joins Kimmel for a chat on 'Insecure.'

Trace William Cowen2849 days ago
Jay Ellis, Issa Rae Insecure szn 3
Pop Culture

Issa Rae Reveals 'Insecure' Season 3 Will 'Explore Life Without Lawrence'

Sorry #LawrenceHive, it looks like Jay Ellis won't be appearing in 'Insecure' season 3. “You never see the exes again," Rae said. "You gotta explore life without Lawrence.”

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2916 days ago
Jay Ellis
Pop Culture

Jay Ellis Says He Has ‘Not Shot Any Scenes’ for Insecure’s Season Three

Jay Ellis may not appear in Insecure's third season.

Victoria L. Johnson3003 days ago

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