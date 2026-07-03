Jason Mayden

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Sneakers

Listen to Episode 69 of 'The Complex Sneakers Podcast': Jerry Lorenzo and Jason Mayden on Building Adidas' Future

This week the guys speak to Jason Mayden and Jerry Lorenzo on their future at Adidas, how the partnership came to be, and what they'll bring to the brand.

Complex1947 days ago
Jason Mayden Named President of Fear of God Athletics
Sneakers

Jerry Lorenzo Names Jason Mayden as President of Fear of God Athletics

Jerry Lorenzo names veteran sneaker designer Jason Mayden as President of Fear of God Athletics. Click here to learn more about the signing.

Victor Deng1992 days ago
Super Heroic Packaging
Sneakers

Foot Locker Invests $3 Million in Super Heroic Sneakers

Foot Locker, Inc. has invested $3 million into former Jordan Brand designer Jason Mayden's Super Heroic kid's sneaker brand.

Riley Jones2752 days ago
Full Size Run
Sneakers

Insider Info From Former Air Jordan and Nike Monarch Designer Jason Mayden | Full Size Run

This week, the team welcomes special guest Jason Mayden, a veteran designer who spent time with Nike and Jordan Brand.

Sole Collector3003 days ago
Full Size Run Nike Air Monarch
Sneakers

Meet the Designer of the Air Monarch, Nike's Biggest Dad Shoe

Former Nike and Jordan Brand designer Jason Mayden joined Sole Collector's Full Size Run to talk about designing the Air Monarch II and working for MJ.

Matt Welty3197 days ago
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Sneakers

Former Jordan Brand Designer Explains Why Adidas Jumped Over the Jumpman

Former Jordan Brand designer Jason Mayden cites decade-old shift in technology as starting point for Adidas' surge past Jordan Brand.

Sole Collector3197 days ago

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