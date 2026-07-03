James Dolan

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(L-R) Zohran Mamdani, Charles Oakley and James Dolan.
Sports

Zohran Mamdani Praises Charles Oakley in Front of James Dolan During Knicks Parade Speech

The New York City mayor highlighted Oakley's legacy while stood near Dolan, who has been involved in a long-running dispute with the NBA legend for nearly a decade.

Jose Martinez29 days ago
A group of Knicks players on a stage with blue and purple lighting, holding a trophy, surrounded by confetti. Casual attire and celebratory atmosphere.
Sports

Knicks Owner James Dolan Says Team Has Accepted Trump's Invitation to Visit White House

Details on the planned visit, however, have not been confirmed.

Trace William Cowen29 days ago
Karl-Anthony Towns smiling and interacting.
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns Explains James Dolan's Reported No-Sex Rule During Knicks Playoff Run

Karl-Anthony Towns said James Dolan's no-sex rule during the playoffs was about sacrifice and staying focused on winning a championship.

Mark Elibert31 days ago
New York Knicks Media Day
Sports

Mikal Bridges Confirms Knicks Owner James Dolan’s 10-Week No-Sex Plea: ‘He’s a Savage’

The Knicks forward went live on Instagram after the team’s big win and spilled some tea.

Jade Gomez32 days ago
Sports

Lawsuit Accuses James Dolan of Sexual Coercion and Trafficking Masseuse to Harvey Weinstein

"James Dolan manipulated me, brought me to California to abuse me, and then set me up for a vicious attack by Weinstein," states Kellye Croft.

Mark Elibert913 days ago
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Sports

Knicks Owner James Dolan Resigns From NBA Board of Governors Positions, Says League ‘Neither Needs Nor Wants My Opinion’

The news arrives after Dolan targeted NBA commissioner Adam Silver in a recent lawsuit filed against the Toronto Raptors.

Brad Callas969 days ago
Knicks logo
Sports

Knicks Defend Decision to Not Give Statement on Death of George Floyd

In an email obtained by ESPN's Pablo Torre, Knicks team owner James Dolan defends the decision to not put out a statement on the death of George Floyd.

Gavin Evans2237 days ago
Spike Lee attends Houston Rockets v New York Knicks
Sports

Spike Lee Takes Beef With Knicks to Instagram: 'This Is Between Me And Dolan'

The filmmaker swears he uses the employee entrance any time he goes to Madison Square Garden and has been doing so for years.

Xavier Hamilton2323 days ago
Steve Stoute
Sports

Fans React to Knicks Issuing Statement on Steve Stoute’s 'First Take’ Comments

The team made it clear that the brand consultant wasn't making personnel decisions.

Gavin Evans2348 days ago
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Charles Oakley coaches his Big 3 team 'The Killer 3's'.
Sports

Charles Oakley Says NBA Blackballed Him Over MSG Incident

Charles Oakley says he was blackballed by the league after that bizarre 2017 incident with Knicks owner James Dolan.

Gavin Evans2511 days ago
Kevin Knox looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings.
Sports

Kevin Knox Plays 'Fortnite' With James Dolan's Sons 'All the Time'

But he hasn't heard JD & The Straight Shot?

Jose Martinez2525 days ago
MSG CEO, Chairman James Dolan
Sports

Knicks Fan Kicked Out of Game for Telling Owner James Dolan to Sell Team

"You really think I should sell the team?" Dolan asked. "You want to not come to any more games?"

Xavier Hamilton2686 days ago
New York Knicks owner Jim Doland attends the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival
Sports

Knicks Owner Is Reportedly Fielding Offers to Sell the Team (UPDATE)

Bill Simmons claimed that people he trusts have told him James Dolan is looking for buyers for the Knicks.

Xavier Hamilton2706 days ago
Steve Millers, James Dolan
Sports

James Dolan Says He'd Consider Selling Knicks for 'Bona Fide Offer'

Lead singer and guitar player in renowned band JD and the Straight Shot may finally relinquish control of the team in his second gig as owner of the Knicks.

countcenci2769 days ago
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Kevin Durant, Tim Hardaway Jr.
Sports

Knicks Reportedly Have a Great Shot at Signing Kevin Durant

A connected reporter for Yahoo Sports lends credibility to the idea of Kevin Durant becoming a New York Knick as a free agent next summer. But is he right?

countcenci2844 days ago
Andy Marlin
Sports

Knick Owner James Dolan Says Kristaps Porzingis Could Miss Next Season

James Dolan says Kristaps Porzingis could miss a significant amount of time.

Aaron C. Mansfield3011 days ago

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