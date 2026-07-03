Jack U

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I have had some thoughts I can't shake, pieces of a story that has not reached conclusion, with regard to the most famous hair and glasses combo in the business. I am talking about none other than former emo rock singer of I have decided it is important to share these facts with our audience, and only the facts. His. Name. Is. Skrillex.
lolod

Latest Stories

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Premiere: Jack Ü's "Mind" Gets a Club Rockin' Rework From Malaa

Malaa's back with a deeper, club-ready rework of Jack Ü's "Mind."

Khal3642 days ago
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Diplo Says Jack Ü's "Take Ü There" Was Originally Meant for Usher

Usher's vocals are still on the track though.

jessielmorris3837 days ago
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DJ Earworm's 50-Song Mash-Up of 2015's Top Songs Is Too Good

The accompanying video is pretty great, too.

jessielmorris3879 days ago
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Here's Skrillex And Diplo's New Video for "To Ü" f/ AlunaGeorge

The Jack Ü duo also released five remixes of their new song.

jessielmorris3917 days ago
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Watch Justin Bieber Slay Yet Another Performance of "What Do You Mean"

Sydney Harbour's Cockatoo Island was renamed "Bieber Island" for the occasion.

jessielmorris3943 days ago
Florence and The Machine Cover Jack U Where Are U Now
Music

Listen to Florence and the Machine Cover Jack Ü and Justin Bieber's "Where Are Ü Now"

Florence takes on Justin Bieber's vocals in her cover for BBC Radio 1. The singer performed "Ship to Wreck," "What Kind of Man," "Queen of Peace" and more.

jessielmorris3944 days ago
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Deadmau5 Is Really Not Happy With Justin Bieber's New York Times Interview

No one can resist making fun of Justin Bieber. A video interview came to a few roast-worthy quotes from Justin including "It's expensive, you know what I mean?"

jessielmorris3978 days ago
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Here's How Justin Bieber, Diplo and Skrillex Created "Where Are Ü Now"

We finally learn how they created that earworm flute sound.

jessielmorris3979 days ago
Music

Skrillex and Diplo Tease New Supergroup Featuring Members of Arcade Fire

The duo hinted at the album during a recent interview with Charlie Rose.

Trace William Cowen3987 days ago
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Music

Diplo on Working With Gucci Mane, Justin Bieber, and "Where Are Ü Now"

The DJ sits down with Complex News during Bud Light's Whatever, USA.

Complex4060 days ago
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Review: Skrillex and Diplo's "Jack Ü" Gives a Glimpse of the Next Phase of EDM

Skrillex and Diplo wrote a love letter to the world of music with their new Jack U album.

Khal4154 days ago
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Diplo Appears to Have Posted the Jack Ü EP's Tracklist on Instagram

Both Diplo and Skrillex have openly discussed the idea that Jack Ü would be releasing material in 2015. Finally Diplo took to Instagram to announce the tracks selected for the long-awaited Jack Ü debut EP.

marcuskdowling4209 days ago
jackunye main
Music

Happy NÜ Year: #JACKUNYE at Madison Square Garden

In a fine line of acts from Led Zeppelin and Run-DMC to Jay Z and Swedish House Mafia, Skrillex and Diplo's Jack U tandem headlined Madison Square Gar

marcuskdowling4214 days ago
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diplo skrillex madison square garden nye 2014
Music

Watch Skrillex and Diplo Perform LIVE From Madison Square Garden

We have a feeling that a number of you aren't out turning up with your crew at some festival or club for NYE. That's OK; some of us (including the and

khrisd4215 days ago
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Beyonce - "7/11 (Skrillex & Diplo's Jack U Remix)"

Just the other day, Figgy dropped a euphoric reworking of Beyonce's "7/11," but this Christmas has given us another remix that might end up trumping i

khrisd4220 days ago
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Yahoo and Live Nation Will Be Live Streaming Diplo & Skrillex's NYE Performance

As you should know, New York City is going to be hit with a Jack U explosion in the form Diplo and Skrillex's huge New Years Eve show at Madison Square Garden (tickets are still available). If you missed our contest for tickets, and have no plans for leaving your home on NYE, don't fret, you can still check out the show. Today it's been announced that Skrillex and Diplo's performance will be streamed live on the Live Nation Channel on Yahoo Screen.

khrisd4223 days ago

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