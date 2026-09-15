BlizzCon Debuts First-Ever Halftime Show With YOASOBI During Star-Studded Weekend

Key Takeaways
- BlizzCon staged its first esports halftime show during the 2026 Overwatch World Cup, with Japanese pop duo YOASOBI performing between matches.
- LE SSERAFIM closed the convention, while Simu Liu, T-Pain, deadmau5, Shindong, Duke Dennis, and Khleo Thomas joined gaming competitions, panels, and other events.
- Returning after a two-year hiatus, Blizzard also revealed Diablo V, an open-world StarCraft shooter, World of Warcraft: Forever, major Overwatch updates, and a Diablo Netflix series.
BlizzCon borrowed a page from the biggest event in American sports for its 2026 return. The gaming convention staged its first-ever esports halftime show during the Overwatch World Cup, with Japanese pop duo YOASOBI leading a weekend that also brought Simu Liu, T-Pain, deadmau5, and other celebrity guests to Anaheim.
YOASOBI performed inside the Overwatch World Cup Arena on Sunday, September 13, adding a full-scale musical attraction to Blizzard Entertainment’s competitive gaming showcase. The appearance placed Ayase and ikura between matches at the World Cup, where teams competed inside one of BlizzCon’s busiest arenas.
LE SSERAFIM later closed the convention on the Main Stage, marking the K-pop group’s return after performing at BlizzCon 2023.
The celebrity lineup extended well beyond the stage. Liu, an actor, producer, and longtime Blizzard player, competed in the Blizzard Classic Cup’s StarCraft II Entertainment Match alongside professionals MC and Rogue.
K-pop star Shindong joined the opposing team with IdrA and Serral. The Classic Cup carried a combined $100,000 prize pool across its StarCraft, Warcraft III and Heroes of the Storm competitions.
T-Pain joined the Overwatch World Cup festivities, while deadmau5 participated in a Diablo-centered panel with members of Blizzard’s development team. Content creator Duke Dennis joined World of Warcraft activities, and actor Khleo Thomas served as the convention’s “BlizzCon Insider,” offering behind-the-scenes coverage.
YOASOBI’s booking also connected Blizzard with one of Japanese pop’s biggest international acts. The duo’s 2023 hit “Idol,” recorded as the opening theme for the anime series Oshi no Ko, has generated more than 688 million YouTube views.
Despite the densely layered sound of YOASOBI’s music, Ayase recently told Mashable that his production setup remains remarkably compact. “I don’t really use anything other than these,” he said after naming the limited collection of tools behind the group’s recordings.
The performance arrived as Overwatch celebrated its 10th anniversary and introduced Doctrine, a vampire-inspired Support Hero equipped with life-draining abilities and bat-like drones.
Blizzard also unveiled major reworks for Sombra and Roadhog, the new Watchpoint: Grimsvötn map and the coming conclusion of the game’s year-long Reign of Talon storyline. Another Overwatch Spotlight is scheduled for February 2027.
BlizzCon’s return carried substantial weight after the convention went dark in 2024 and 2025. Blizzard used the weekend to announce Diablo V, an open-world StarCraft shooter, World of Warcraft: Forever, and the first new Heroes of the Storm character in nearly six years.
A Netflix animated series based on Diablo is also in development.