BlizzCon Debuts First-Ever Halftime Show With YOASOBI During Star-Studded Weekend

Returning after a two-year hiatus, Blizzard also revealed Diablo V, an open-world StarCraft shooter, World of Warcraft: Forever, major Overwatch updates, and a Diablo Netflix series.

LE SSERAFIM closed the convention, while Simu Liu, T-Pain, deadmau5, Shindong, Duke Dennis, and Khleo Thomas joined gaming competitions, panels, and other events.

BlizzCon staged its first esports halftime show during the 2026 Overwatch World Cup, with Japanese pop duo YOASOBI performing between matches.

BlizzCon borrowed a page from the biggest event in American sports for its 2026 return. The gaming convention staged its first-ever esports halftime show during the Overwatch World Cup, with Japanese pop duo YOASOBI leading a weekend that also brought Simu Liu, T-Pain, deadmau5, and other celebrity guests to Anaheim. YOASOBI performed inside the Overwatch World Cup Arena on Sunday, September 13, adding a full-scale musical attraction to Blizzard Entertainment’s competitive gaming showcase. The appearance placed Ayase and ikura between matches at the World Cup, where teams competed inside one of BlizzCon’s busiest arenas.

LE SSERAFIM later closed the convention on the Main Stage, marking the K-pop group’s return after performing at BlizzCon 2023. The celebrity lineup extended well beyond the stage. Liu, an actor, producer, and longtime Blizzard player, competed in the Blizzard Classic Cup’s StarCraft II Entertainment Match alongside professionals MC and Rogue. K-pop star Shindong joined the opposing team with IdrA and Serral. The Classic Cup carried a combined $100,000 prize pool across its StarCraft, Warcraft III and Heroes of the Storm competitions. T-Pain joined the Overwatch World Cup festivities, while deadmau5 participated in a Diablo-centered panel with members of Blizzard’s development team. Content creator Duke Dennis joined World of Warcraft activities, and actor Khleo Thomas served as the convention’s “BlizzCon Insider,” offering behind-the-scenes coverage. YOASOBI’s booking also connected Blizzard with one of Japanese pop’s biggest international acts. The duo’s 2023 hit “Idol,” recorded as the opening theme for the anime series Oshi no Ko, has generated more than 688 million YouTube views.