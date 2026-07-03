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Giancarlo Esposito Recites the Shahada Inside Saudi Mosque During ‘7 Dogs’ Production
How time on the set of ‘7 Dogs’ led the ‘Breaking Bad’ actor to join a prayer at a mosque in Saudi Arabia.
Brittany Renner Explains Why She Converted to Islam, Says It Gave Her ‘Protection’
The influencer says Islam gave her structure, discipline and protection during a pivotal period of self-growth.
Big U Denied Permission to Leave Jail for Son's Funeral Rites
A judge decided it would be too dangerous to free him for a day.
Azealia Banks Says She Doesn’t ‘Make Music for Muslims’ After Former Fan Calls for Boycott
A former fan page for the "212" rapper asked fans and DJs to stop playing Banks' music over her recent anti-Muslim comments.
Onijah Robinson, the ‘Queen of Pakistan,’ Quits Onlyfans After Allegedly Making $25,000 in Two Days
Onijah Robinson addressed her decision to open an OnlyFans account only to close it not long after.
Brittany Renner Seemingly Responds to Criticism After Decision to Stop Wearing Hijab
Renner converted to Islam last year amid her relationship with her ex-husband, Kevin Gates.
Lil Durk’s Father Claims Rapper Helped 13 Inmates Convert to Islam While Behind Bars
While Durk awaits trial for his murder-for-hire case, his father says he's been converting inmates behind bars.
IShowSpeed Says He Blocked His Girlfriend for Ramadan: 'You Have to Really Lock in'
He said on a recent stream that he cut off contact.
Brittany Renner Shares Life Changes Since Converting to Islam: ‘Beautiful Purification Process’
The influencer and 'Basketball Wives' star converted to Islam in August 2024.
Iranian Singer Arrested for Performing Virtual Concert Without Hijab
Iranian authorities detained 27-year-old singer Parastoo Ahmady along with two of her bandmates for a concert uploaded to YouTube on Friday.
Hasan Minhaj Refutes Report That He Lied About Racism He Experienced in Stand-Up Special
The comedian said that the article was "needlessly misleading."
Wack 100 Bites Back at Jay Electronica Over Beef: 'The Man of No Hits'
After Jay Electronica scolded Wack 100 for criticizing Nation of Islam, Wack 100 bit back by calling into question the rapper's talents on the microphone.
Fitriya Mohamed Is Breaking Barriers—and Ankles—for Muslim Women in Sports
Hijabi basketball player and Master's student Fitriya Mohamed chats about founding the Muslim Women Summer Basketball League and fighting for representation.
Rihanna's Fenty Corp. Sued by Musician Over Offensive Version of Song Being Played at 2020 Savage X Fenty Show
Rihanna's Fenty company is being sued by an artist who said that the wrong version of her song was played during last fall's Savage X Fenty fashion show.
Two Muslim Men Allegedly Kicked off Flight for Texting in Arabic
The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says that the two men were eventually forced off the plane and questioned.
Worshipers Stop Mosque Attack in Norway by Wrestling Gunman to Ground
A 65-year-old former Pakistani Air Force member took the attacker down before he could shoot anyone.
Egypt's Ousted President Mohamed Morsi Collapses and Dies in Court
Mohamed Morsi, the former president of Egypt who was ousted by the military in 2013, was 67.
Islam and Hip-Hop: Muslims in America | Complex News Presents
Complex News Presents is our brand new docuseries that goes beyond the headlines with real issues and real news.