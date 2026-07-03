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Latest Stories

Giancarlo Esposito Recites the Shahada While Filming in Saudi Arabia
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Recites the Shahada Inside Saudi Mosque During ‘7 Dogs’ Production

How time on the set of ‘7 Dogs’ led the ‘Breaking Bad’ actor to join a prayer at a mosque in Saudi Arabia.

Bernadette Giacomazzo26 days ago
Brittany Renner with long blonde hair in a metallic dress poses on a red carpet with a bold red background.
Pop Culture

Brittany Renner Explains Why She Converted to Islam, Says It Gave Her ‘Protection’

The influencer says Islam gave her structure, discipline and protection during a pivotal period of self-growth.

Mark Elibert192 days ago
Big U
Pop Culture

Big U Denied Permission to Leave Jail for Son's Funeral Rites

A judge decided it would be too dangerous to free him for a day.

Trey Alston240 days ago
Azealia Banks performing on stage, wearing a red outfit with long gloves, holding a microphone, against a vibrant background.
Music

Azealia Banks Says She Doesn’t ‘Make Music for Muslims’ After Former Fan Calls for Boycott

A former fan page for the "212" rapper asked fans and DJs to stop playing Banks' music over her recent anti-Muslim comments.

Alex Ocho254 days ago
Onijah Robinson in a hoodie with "TRADITIONAL" printed on it, posing in a dimly lit club, hand near face, neon lights in the background.
Pop Culture

Onijah Robinson, the ‘Queen of Pakistan,’ Quits Onlyfans After Allegedly Making $25,000 in Two Days

Onijah Robinson addressed her decision to open an OnlyFans account only to close it not long after.

Joe Price333 days ago
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Brittany Renner attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Brittany Renner Seemingly Responds to Criticism After Decision to Stop Wearing Hijab

Renner converted to Islam last year amid her relationship with her ex-husband, Kevin Gates.

Joe Price359 days ago
Lil Durk wearing a puffy jacket and pants, smiling on stage with a microphone in hand, against a dark background.
Music

Lil Durk’s Father Claims Rapper Helped 13 Inmates Convert to Islam While Behind Bars

While Durk awaits trial for his murder-for-hire case, his father says he's been converting inmates behind bars.

Alex Ocho449 days ago
iShowSpeed and Vanessa
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Says He Blocked His Girlfriend for Ramadan: 'You Have to Really Lock in'

He said on a recent stream that he cut off contact.

Trey Alston502 days ago
Brittany Renner wearing a black hijab and embellished clothing is sitting in a car, speaking and gesturing with her hands.
Pop Culture

Brittany Renner Shares Life Changes Since Converting to Islam: ‘Beautiful Purification Process’

The influencer and 'Basketball Wives' star converted to Islam in August 2024.

Alex Ocho539 days ago
Parastoo Ahmadi in a black dress sings into a microphone, with a musician blurred in the background.
Music

Iranian Singer Arrested for Performing Virtual Concert Without Hijab

Iranian authorities detained 27-year-old singer Parastoo Ahmady along with two of her bandmates for a concert uploaded to YouTube on Friday.

Alex Ocho578 days ago
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Pop Culture

Hasan Minhaj Refutes Report That He Lied About Racism He Experienced in Stand-Up Special

The comedian said that the article was "needlessly misleading."

tara mahadevan995 days ago
Wack 100 attends Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" listening event during BET Weekend
Music

Wack 100 Bites Back at Jay Electronica Over Beef: 'The Man of No Hits'

After Jay Electronica scolded Wack 100 for criticizing Nation of Islam, Wack 100 bit back by calling into question the rapper's talents on the microphone.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1534 days ago
Basketball player Fitriya Mohamed
Sports

Fitriya Mohamed Is Breaking Barriers—and Ankles—for Muslim Women in Sports

Hijabi basketball player and Master's student Fitriya Mohamed chats about founding the Muslim Women Summer Basketball League and fighting for representation.

Yasmin Duale1571 days ago
rihanna-suit
Music

Rihanna's Fenty Corp. Sued by Musician Over Offensive Version of Song Being Played at 2020 Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna's Fenty company is being sued by an artist who said that the wrong version of her song was played during last fall's Savage X Fenty fashion show.

tara mahadevan1799 days ago
A Boeing 737 990 (ER) operated by Alaska Airlines
Life

Two Muslim Men Allegedly Kicked off Flight for Texting in Arabic

The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says that the two men were eventually forced off the plane and questioned.

Xavier Hamilton2033 days ago
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mosque attack
Life

Worshipers Stop Mosque Attack in Norway by Wrestling Gunman to Ground

A 65-year-old former Pakistani Air Force member took the attacker down before he could shoot anyone.

Alex Galbraith2532 days ago
Mohamed Morsi
Life

Egypt's Ousted President Mohamed Morsi Collapses and Dies in Court

Mohamed Morsi, the former president of Egypt who was ousted by the military in 2013, was 67.

Hannah Lifshutz2586 days ago
Complex News
Life

Islam and Hip-Hop: Muslims in America | Complex News Presents

Complex News Presents is our brand new docuseries that goes beyond the headlines with real issues and real news.

Joshua Espinoza2600 days ago

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