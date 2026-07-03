Hope Solo

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Hope Solo
Sports

Hope Solo Says Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter Sexually Assaulted Her During Awards Ceremony

It allegedly happened at the 2013 Ballon d'Or Awards.

Gavin Evans3171 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Watch How Angry Hope Solo Got Immediately After Finding Out About Her 6-Month Suspension

Hope Solo was very angry after finding out about her 6-month suspension, and a documentary crew captured her reaction on camera.

Gavin Evans3608 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Hope Solo's Punishment Was Too Little, Too Late

U.S. Soccer suspended goalkeeper Hope Solo for her comments about Sweeden but based on her past transgressions, it was too little, too late.

Chris Mench3612 days ago
hope solo
Sports

Hope Solo Has Been Suspended for Six Months by U.S. Soccer

Hope Solo has been suspended for six months by U.S. Soccer following her controversial comments after the USWNT's loss to Sweden.

Jose Martinez3614 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

U.S. Goalkeeper Hope Solo Greeted With “Zika” Chants During Olympic Match in Rio

U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo was booed during an Olympics match on Wednesday for a couple of tweets she sent out in July.

Gavin Evans3634 days ago
Advertisement
Sports

USWNT Players File Wage Discrimination Complaint Against U.S. Soccer

Allege they took home far less than their male counterparts.

Gavin Evans3760 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

"Outside the Lines" Details Domestic Violence Allegations Against Hope Solo

ESPN's "Outside the Lines" delves into the details of Hope Solo's domestic violence arrest.

Gavin Evans4058 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Hope Solo to Cops Arresting Jerramy Stevens for DUI: “Don’t You Know Who We Are?”

Hope Solo attempted to talk her way out of husband Jerramy Steven's DUI earlier this week.

Adam Silvers4196 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Desus vs. Mero" Episode 34: Pastrami On Deck (f/ Damien Lemon)

Comedian Damien Lemon joins DvM to discuss the newest nude leaks, Bow Wow's engagement, Keyshia Cole's scrap, LBJ's hairline &amp; Charlo Greene on this week episode

Donnie Kwak4312 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Here's How Twitter Reacted to Nude Photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton and More Celebs Leaking Online

Twitter reacted to nude photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Brie Larson and others leaking online.

Christopher Spata4338 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Hope Solo 911 Call Released (Audio)

After being arrested on Saturday night for a domestic dispute, Hope Solo's nephew called 911. The audio tape is made available here.

Gavin Evans4406 days ago
Photo Removed
Sports

Hope Solo's Nephew Reportedly Told Cops He Pulled a BB Gun on the U.S. Women's Goalkeeper During a Domestic Dispute

As more info keeps pouring in, we found that Hope Solo's nephew may have pulled a BB gun on her in response to some remarks.

Jose Martinez4407 days ago
Photo Removed
Sports

Hope Solo Was Arrested Early Saturday Morning on Investigation of Domestic Violence Assault (UPDATE)

The 32-year-old U.S. Women's goalkeeper was arrested after allegedly striking her sister and nephew.

Jose Martinez4409 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App