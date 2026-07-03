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Hope Solo Says Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter Sexually Assaulted Her During Awards Ceremony
It allegedly happened at the 2013 Ballon d'Or Awards.
Watch How Angry Hope Solo Got Immediately After Finding Out About Her 6-Month Suspension
Hope Solo was very angry after finding out about her 6-month suspension, and a documentary crew captured her reaction on camera.
Hope Solo's Punishment Was Too Little, Too Late
U.S. Soccer suspended goalkeeper Hope Solo for her comments about Sweeden but based on her past transgressions, it was too little, too late.
Hope Solo Has Been Suspended for Six Months by U.S. Soccer
Hope Solo has been suspended for six months by U.S. Soccer following her controversial comments after the USWNT's loss to Sweden.
U.S. Goalkeeper Hope Solo Greeted With “Zika” Chants During Olympic Match in Rio
U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo was booed during an Olympics match on Wednesday for a couple of tweets she sent out in July.
USWNT Players File Wage Discrimination Complaint Against U.S. Soccer
Allege they took home far less than their male counterparts.
Hope Solo Is Again Going to Face Domestic Violence Charges for a 2014 Incident Involving Her Half-Sister and Nephew
The charges were originally dismissed but are back again.
"Outside the Lines" Details Domestic Violence Allegations Against Hope Solo
ESPN's "Outside the Lines" delves into the details of Hope Solo's domestic violence arrest.
Hope Solo to Cops Arresting Jerramy Stevens for DUI: “Don’t You Know Who We Are?”
Hope Solo attempted to talk her way out of husband Jerramy Steven's DUI earlier this week.
"Desus vs. Mero" Episode 34: Pastrami On Deck (f/ Damien Lemon)
Comedian Damien Lemon joins DvM to discuss the newest nude leaks, Bow Wow's engagement, Keyshia Cole's scrap, LBJ's hairline & Charlo Greene on this week episode
Kim Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens are the Latest Victims of Hackers Leaking Nudes (Update)
Plus Hope Solo.
Here's How Twitter Reacted to Nude Photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton and More Celebs Leaking Online
Twitter reacted to nude photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Brie Larson and others leaking online.
Hope Solo 911 Call Released (Audio)
After being arrested on Saturday night for a domestic dispute, Hope Solo's nephew called 911. The audio tape is made available here.
Hope Solo's Nephew Reportedly Told Cops He Pulled a BB Gun on the U.S. Women's Goalkeeper During a Domestic Dispute
As more info keeps pouring in, we found that Hope Solo's nephew may have pulled a BB gun on her in response to some remarks.
Hope Solo Was Arrested Early Saturday Morning on Investigation of Domestic Violence Assault (UPDATE)
The 32-year-old U.S. Women's goalkeeper was arrested after allegedly striking her sister and nephew.
Hope Solo Speaks About the Domestic Violence Charges That Were Filed Against Her Husband Recently (Video)
She says life is great.
Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens Were Reportedly Married Last Night Despite Their Domestic Dispute Earlier This Week
The crazy story continues.