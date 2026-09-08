David Whitely
Latest Stories
Drake's Best Sports Rap References
From taking shots at LeBron on "Make Them Remember" to name dropping Steph and Kawhi, Drake makes sports references throughout Iceman.
The 25 Greatest Sports Careers Ruined by Injury
From legends like Bo Jackson to Hall of Famers like Grant Hill, some of the greats were never the same after getting hurt
Fineable or Clean? The Most Brutal Hits in NFL History
As the NFL gets softer, remember how rough it used to be with these insane hits.
The 50 Most Badass College Football Teams of All Time
Just in time for Bowl Season.
The Best Black Friday Sports Deals Available
Video games, baseball caps, and even a Shake Weight.
Twitter Reacts to Andrew Bynum's Perm
See how the Twitterverse reacted to the baller's fateful meeting with a hot comb.
Gallery: The NBA Flat Top Trend
Check out Patrick Ewing, J.R. Reid, Iman Shumpert, Chris Mullin, and many more rocking the iconic 'do.
Gallery: Athletes in Ridiculous Halloween Costumes
From Shaq in drag to Jay Cutler as a Twinkie.
Ka Tells the Stories Behind the Self-Directed Videos From His Album "Grief Pedigree"
The Brooklyn MC goes into detail about the inspiration behind his videos.
KO King: Anderson Silva's Most Brutal Stoppages
Relive The Spider's greatest hits.
The Complex NFL Power Rankings, Week 4
See what impact the replacement refs fiasco (thank Based God they're gone) have on the latest rankings.
Twitter Reacts to the Replacement Refs (and Seahawks) Beating the Green Bay Packers
LeBron James, T.J. Lang, and many more weigh in on the epic gridiron gaffe.
The Complex NFL Power Rankings, Week 3
With only handful of undefeated teams remaining, take a look at how this week's rankings have changed.