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Undercover’s Jun Takahashi on Showing His Men’s Collection For Only the Second Time Ever
In a rare interview, we spoke to legendary designer Jun Takahashi about Undercover’s Fall/Winter 2018 show at Pitti Uomo, only the brand's second men's show eve
Complex3112 days ago
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