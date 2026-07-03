NFL Slammed Over Hispanic Heritage Month Logo That the League Says 'Integrates an Unmistakable Latin Flavor'
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The special edition logo features the NFL shield with a graffiti tilde over the N. The move drew comparisons to a well-known scene in 'The Office.'Joshua Espinoza
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month today and always with Macy’s and Latina-Owned brands such as Syd + Pia NYC, Caley Cosmetics, Silvia Cobos, & Leonisa.Lariza Quintero
A new showcase in Toronto will be making history as the city's first ever Latin Music Heritage showcase to feature live performances of up-and-coming musicians.Natalie Harmsen
'Gentefied' star Carlos Santos caught up with Complex ahead of Season 2 and talked about his journey from hosting 'Mi TRL' to starring in the hit Netflix show.Karla Rodriguez