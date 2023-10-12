A teacher is being applauded for going above and beyond for her first grade students by putting together an elaborate simulated trip to Mexico.

Sonja White shared a video on TikTok detailing everything that went into their vacation in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. White put together faux passports and boarding passes for each student, who were responsible for packing their carry-on luggage and bringing it with them on their flight. White not only arranged the classroom to resemble the seating layout in an airplane, she also played a video of a plane taking off and provided her passengers with an in-flight drink and snack.

Once they "landed" in Mexico, the students were provided with a paycheck that would be put toward items purchased at the gift shop. The students were required to either pay in exact change or tell White how much change they were supposed to receive, working some math into the learning festivities. Lastly, they dined in a Mexican restaurant formerly known as their classroom/plane, with one mom bringing enchiladas and rice for the kids to enjoy along with their chips, salsa, and tres leches cake.