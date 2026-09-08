William Cruzgriffith
Joined October 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
These Road Trip Essentials Will Save Your Sanity
Getting ready for a road trip for the final days of summer? Check out this list of essentials to make sure your cross-country venture is a total success.
William Cruzgriffith4049 days ago
Hidden NYC: How to Visit Like a Local
Heading to NYC? Consider this your ultimate guide to experiencing the Big Apple like a local.
William Cruzgriffith4215 days ago
Laughing in the Face of Everything: Life Lessons From Comedian Kyle Kinane
Comedian Kyle Kinane graciously agreed to discuss some common, real-life scenarios and the best ways to not let them get the best of you.
William Cruzgriffith4256 days ago
10 Hispanic Icons That Have Made a Significant Cultural Impact
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we take a look into the archives to detail the lives of Latino leaders that left a lasting cultural impact.
William Cruzgriffith4350 days ago