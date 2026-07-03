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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 12: A detail of the Atlanta Hawks logo on a uniform during the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 12, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Sports

NBA Cancels Atlanta Hawks' Magic City Strip Club Theme Night Following Backlash

After receiving pushback from NBA players, Luke Kornet and Al Horford, and more, the promotion celebrating the well-known Atlanta strip club has been canceled by the league.

Jose Martinez130 days ago
Chandler Parsons #31 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on against the Miami Heat
Sports

Chandler Parsons Suffers 'Severe and Permanent' Injuries During Car Accident

Chandler Parsons playing career is in jeopardy after being involved in a serious car accident.

Xavier Hamilton2370 days ago
Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks
Sports

Trae Young Helps Erase More Than $1 Million in Medical Debt for People in Atlanta

Hawks star Trae Young is helping the people of Atlanta start off their decade on the best foot possible.

Xavier Hamilton2382 days ago
Isaiah Rider
Sports

Isaiah Rider Allegedly Threatened to Pull Gun After Wife Got in Altercation at Youth Tournament

Rider played in the NBA from 1993-2001 for five different teams and held down averages of 16.7 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Gavin Evans2610 days ago
Kevin Huerter and Dwyane Wade
Sports

Dwyane Wade Does Postgame Jersey Swap With Rookie Who Admired Him as a Kid

D-Wade pulled off a cool postgame jersey swap with Atlanta Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter, who looked up to him growing up.

Gavin Evans2691 days ago
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Trae Young
Sports

Why Trae Young Thinks It's 'Crazy' How Opponents Defend Him

Trae Young does not understand why defenders are likely to pick him up at half court. His shooting percentages suggest alternative methods of containment.

countcenci2780 days ago
Kevin Durant
Sports

Hawks Crowd Mocks Kevin Durant With 'Draymond Hates You' Cheer

ATL Shawty got spicy as Hawks fans reminded KD of his tiff with Draymond Green.

countcenci2782 days ago
Stephen Curry and Trae Young
Sports

Steph Curry Says Trae Young Comparisons Are 'Getting Old'

The two-time MVP is tired of the comparisons to Atlanta’s 3-point-happy rookie point guard.

countcenci2782 days ago
Trae Young, Colin Sexton
Sports

J.R. Smith Shades Collin Sexton by Nominating Trae Young for ROY

J.R. Smith shades his own teammate by saying Hawks point guard Trae Young is Rookie of the Year. Just another fissure in the Cavs' locker room.

countcenci2811 days ago
Vince Carter.
Sports

Vince Carter Continues His NBA Career by Signing One-Year Deal With the Atlanta Hawks

Carter is 41 years old, but Father Time isn’t going to stop him from returning for one more season.

Jose Martinez2914 days ago
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Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks.
Sports

Trae Young's Summer League Debut Didn't Go Too Well

Atlanta Hawks rookie guard Trae Young struggled in his NBA Summer League debut, shooting 4-for-20 from the field and adding two turnovers. Young also missed his first 10 shots.

Aaron C. Mansfield2936 days ago

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