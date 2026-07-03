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Life

Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Sentenced to 22 Years for Role in Capitol Attack

The judgment marks the longest sentence handed down in any January 6 case, surpassing the previous high of 18 years given to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

Alex Ocho1046 days ago
jason lee is seen on red carpet
Music

Jason Lee Looks Back on Walking Away From Being Kanye West’s Head of Media

Jason Lee wants to see Kanye West "take responsibility" for the damage he's caused, particularly with his series of anti-Semitic remarks last year.

Trace William Cowen1171 days ago
logic and ye are pictured sitting
Music

Logic Says Kanye West Is a ‘F*cking Moron’ for Embracing ‘White Lives Matter’ Hate Slogan

Logic shared a new vlog this week. In it, he spoke at length about his perception of the media, as well as mentioned Ye's Hitler-praising era.

Trace William Cowen1176 days ago
Biden is seen at the podium
Life

Biden Denounces Anti-Semitism, Says Hate Shouldn’t Be Given a Platform: ‘Hitler Was a Demonic Figure’

The statement comes amid a resurgence in anti-Semitism, including in connection with hateful remarks made by the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Trace William Cowen1323 days ago
Kanye West is seen on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Music

Anti-Semitic Group Hangs Banner Over L.A. Freeway in Support of Kanye West

An anti-Semitic group showed their support for the artist formerly known as Kanye West by displaying a banner which read, "Kanye is right about the Jews."

Jose Martinez1363 days ago
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Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Life

Pierre Poilievre's YouTube Channel Hid Misogynistic Tags in Videos

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s official YouTube channel hid misogynistic tags in its videos dating back to 2018, according to Global News.

Louis Pavlakos1380 days ago
Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the Proud Boys
Life

Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Indicted on Conspiracy and Other Capitol Riot Charges

In the indictment, the former Proud Boys national chairman is alleged to have "led the advance planning" and stayed in contact with other members.

Trace William Cowen1592 days ago
The 23rd Street entrance of the U.S. Department of State building is seen in Washington, DC.
Life

Investigation Launched Over Swastika Carved Into State Department Elevator

A swastika was found carved into an elevator at the U.S. Department of State headquarters in the Harry S. Truman building, and an investigation is now underway.

Jose Martinez1816 days ago
police-siren
Life

16 Members of Florida-Based White Supremacist Group Charged for Violent Crimes

Sixteen individuals involved with a Florida-based white supremacist group have been charged for alleged crimes including murder and kidnapping.

Joe Price1828 days ago
An aerial view of Huntington Beach and its shuttered pier amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Life

KKK Flyers Found Week Prior to 'White Lives Matter' Rally in California

Residents of Huntington Beach, California found flyers promoting the Ku Klux Klan ahead of planned "White Lives Matter" demonstrations at the city's pier.

Jose Martinez1928 days ago
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holocaust charge
Life

95-Year-Old Former Nazi Secretary Charged With Being Complicit in 10,000 Murders

A woman who worked as a secretary for the commandant of a Nazi concentration camp during WWII has been charged for aiding and abetting mass murder.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery1988 days ago
proud boys
Life

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio's Alleged Past as Police Informer Detailed in New Report

The Proud Boys organization, designated as a hate group by the SPLC, has been a mainstay in headlines during the MAGA era of American politics.

Trace William Cowen1997 days ago
NFAC Not Fucking Around Coalition Grandmaster Jay
Life

What Is the NFAC, and Who Is Grandmaster Jay?

Complex speaks with Grandmaster Jay, leader of the Not Fucking Around Coalition, about the militia's origins and agenda as protests continue across the U.S.

Shane Paul Neil2142 days ago
Boogaloo
Life

Facebook Removes Hundreds of Accounts Linked to Anti-Government 'Boogaloo' Movement

The social networking site announced the move Tuesday, stating Boogaloo content had a "clear connection to violence or a credible threat to public safety."

Joshua Espinoza2208 days ago
tattoo
Life

Kentucky Tattoo Parlor Offers Free Appointments to Cover Up Hate and Gang Symbols

Two tattoo artists at the Gallery X Collective in Murray, Kentucky are offering free appointments for people who want to cover up hate or gang symbol tattoos.

Joe Price2223 days ago
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high school
Life

Wyoming Students Disciplined After Wearing Robes 'Designed to Represent KKK Apparel' to School

Riverton High School posted a statement regarding the incident to Facebook on Wednesday.

Philip Lewis2402 days ago
jojo
Pop Culture

Anti-Hate Satire 'Jojo Rabbit' Highlights the Inherent Stupidity of Nazism in New Trailer

Just the trailer for 'Jojo Rabbit' is miles ahead of most movies released this year.

Trace William Cowen2509 days ago
Computer keyboard.
Life

8chan Founder Wants the Site Shut Down After Mass Shootings (UPDATE)

Fredrick Brennan founded the controversial site in 2011.

Jose Martinez2539 days ago

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