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Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Sentenced to 22 Years for Role in Capitol Attack
The judgment marks the longest sentence handed down in any January 6 case, surpassing the previous high of 18 years given to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.
Jason Lee Looks Back on Walking Away From Being Kanye West’s Head of Media
Jason Lee wants to see Kanye West "take responsibility" for the damage he's caused, particularly with his series of anti-Semitic remarks last year.
Logic Says Kanye West Is a ‘F*cking Moron’ for Embracing ‘White Lives Matter’ Hate Slogan
Logic shared a new vlog this week. In it, he spoke at length about his perception of the media, as well as mentioned Ye's Hitler-praising era.
Biden Denounces Anti-Semitism, Says Hate Shouldn’t Be Given a Platform: ‘Hitler Was a Demonic Figure’
The statement comes amid a resurgence in anti-Semitism, including in connection with hateful remarks made by the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
Anti-Semitic Group Hangs Banner Over L.A. Freeway in Support of Kanye West
An anti-Semitic group showed their support for the artist formerly known as Kanye West by displaying a banner which read, "Kanye is right about the Jews."
Pierre Poilievre's YouTube Channel Hid Misogynistic Tags in Videos
Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s official YouTube channel hid misogynistic tags in its videos dating back to 2018, according to Global News.
Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Indicted on Conspiracy and Other Capitol Riot Charges
In the indictment, the former Proud Boys national chairman is alleged to have "led the advance planning" and stayed in contact with other members.
Investigation Launched Over Swastika Carved Into State Department Elevator
A swastika was found carved into an elevator at the U.S. Department of State headquarters in the Harry S. Truman building, and an investigation is now underway.
16 Members of Florida-Based White Supremacist Group Charged for Violent Crimes
Sixteen individuals involved with a Florida-based white supremacist group have been charged for alleged crimes including murder and kidnapping.
KKK Flyers Found Week Prior to 'White Lives Matter' Rally in California
Residents of Huntington Beach, California found flyers promoting the Ku Klux Klan ahead of planned "White Lives Matter" demonstrations at the city's pier.
95-Year-Old Former Nazi Secretary Charged With Being Complicit in 10,000 Murders
A woman who worked as a secretary for the commandant of a Nazi concentration camp during WWII has been charged for aiding and abetting mass murder.
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio's Alleged Past as Police Informer Detailed in New Report
The Proud Boys organization, designated as a hate group by the SPLC, has been a mainstay in headlines during the MAGA era of American politics.
What Is the NFAC, and Who Is Grandmaster Jay?
Complex speaks with Grandmaster Jay, leader of the Not Fucking Around Coalition, about the militia's origins and agenda as protests continue across the U.S.
Facebook Removes Hundreds of Accounts Linked to Anti-Government 'Boogaloo' Movement
The social networking site announced the move Tuesday, stating Boogaloo content had a "clear connection to violence or a credible threat to public safety."
Kentucky Tattoo Parlor Offers Free Appointments to Cover Up Hate and Gang Symbols
Two tattoo artists at the Gallery X Collective in Murray, Kentucky are offering free appointments for people who want to cover up hate or gang symbol tattoos.
Wyoming Students Disciplined After Wearing Robes 'Designed to Represent KKK Apparel' to School
Riverton High School posted a statement regarding the incident to Facebook on Wednesday.
Anti-Hate Satire 'Jojo Rabbit' Highlights the Inherent Stupidity of Nazism in New Trailer
Just the trailer for 'Jojo Rabbit' is miles ahead of most movies released this year.
8chan Founder Wants the Site Shut Down After Mass Shootings (UPDATE)
Fredrick Brennan founded the controversial site in 2011.