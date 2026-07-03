Featured
Police say 30-year-old Terresha Lucas wrote and delivered a series of "racially motivated" notes to her neighbors. She is expected to turn herself in this week.Joshua Espinoza
Black activist Vauhxx Booker said two men of threatened him with a noose in an attack last year, but now he’s facing charges in connection with the incident.Joe Price
The gunman has reportedly made “antisemitic and racist statements against Black individuals,” according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.Brenton Blanchet
Pop Culture
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Dropped by Talent Agency After Making Racist Comments During Stand-Up Set
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe is facing criticism after he made racist jokes about comedian Peng Dang, who introduced him to an audience in Austin.Joe Price