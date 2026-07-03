Hate Crimes

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A group of U.S. Coast Guard members in blue uniforms stand in front of a Coast Guard ship, listening to a woman speaking.
Life

U.S. Coast Guard Denies Reports It No Longer Considers Swastikas, Nooses as Hate Symbols

The Coast Guard has since disagreed with the framing that they won't recognize swastikas as a hate symbol.

Joe Price238 days ago
Split image: On the left, a man with an afro and beard; on the right, another man with short hair and a beard in a suit.
Life

Colin Kaepernick Paying for Independent Autopsy in Death of Black Student Found Hanging From Tree

Demartravion “Trey” Reed was found hanging from a tree on the Delta State University campus. His death was ruled a suicide.

Joe Price301 days ago
Police tape secures a crime scene with a police cruiser parked with flashing lights during an investigation at a residence.
Life

Police Initially Told Black Student's Family He Was Found in Dorm Instead of Hanging From Tree

His family is demanding that an independent autopsy be conducted amid the investigation into his death.

Joe Price303 days ago
Danny Trejo posing in front of a mural. He is wearing a blue blazer over a black shirt with a necklace
Pop Culture

Danny Trejo Fourth of July Incident Being Investigated as 'Targeted' Hate Crime (UPDATE)

The 80-year-old says someone in the crowd initially claimed the water balloon that struck him was filled with acid.

Jose Martinez739 days ago
I don't know who they are. Woman with long curly hair smiling, standing against a plain background
Life

Texas Woman Charged After Allegedly Attempting to Drown Two Palestinian Children

A 42-year-old woman allegedly tried to drown the Palestinian six year old and three year old at an apartment complex pool.

Alex Ocho755 days ago
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Life

South Carolina Man Found Guilty in First Federal Gender-Based Hate Crime Trial

The man has been convicted for the 2019 murder of a transgender woman.

Brad Callas874 days ago
Life

3 Men of Palestinian Descent Attending Holiday Gathering Shot, Injured Near University of Vermont

Three young men of Palestinian descent who were in Burlington for a Thanksgiving holiday gathering were shot and injured — one seriously — near the University of Vermont, police said Sunday.

Associated Press964 days ago
Music

Jacksonville Shooter Wrote He Wanted Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Killed ‘On Sight’ in Manifesto

In writings from the shooter, he also praised other murderers including the Norwegian summer camp killer and Virginia Tech school shooter.

Joe Price1051 days ago
Life

Racist Shooting Outside Jacksonville Dollar General Leaves Four Dead, Including Gunman

"He targeted a certain group of people, and that's Black people," the Jacksonville Sheriff said.

Jade Gomez1056 days ago
Close up lawyer businessman working or reading lawbook in office workplace
Life

Man Gets 22-Year Prison Sentence for Shooting Teen Over Sexual Orientation

Missouri resident Malachi Robinson admitted to shooting a 16-year-old boy eight times because the teen was gay. He was denied the possibility of parole.

Joshua Espinoza1183 days ago
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Jussie Smollett is pictured on a red carpet
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Case: Men Allegedly Hired by Actor in Hate Crime Hoax Return to Scene in New Documentary

The years-long controversy continues this month with both an appeal effort from the actor and a new documentary featuring the men allegedly hired in the hoax.

Trace William Cowen1221 days ago
Jussie Smollett attends 2022 Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Appealing His 150-Day Sentence for Hate Crime Hoax Charges

Attorneys for former 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett have appealed his 150-day jail sentence after being found guilty of staging a hate crime in January 2019.

Joe Price1232 days ago
Man pictured in mugshot in attempted murder and kidnapping hate crimes case
Life

Man Receives 45-Year Sentence After Trying to Murder Gay Man as Part of Plan That ‘Mirrored’ Dahmer

21-year-old Chance Seneca of Louisiana was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison this week in connection with attempted murder and kidnapping.

Trace William Cowen1267 days ago
Screenshot from Arine Kim's TikTok where the two were subjected to a hate crime.
Life

Man Charged With Hate Crime After Racist and Homophobic Rant Was Captured on TikTok

A Colorado man was arrested and charged with committing a hate crime after he was recorded hurling racist and homophobic remarks at two people on TikTok.

Jose Martinez1296 days ago
Twitter account on Twitter is seen displayed on a phone screen
Life

Hate Speech Has Reportedly Surged on Twitter Since Elon Musk's Takeover

Two watchdog groups racist and homophobic slurs spiked on the platform under Musk's leadership. The tech mogul called the report "utterly false."

Joshua Espinoza1323 days ago
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Man who punched elderly Asian woman gets 17 years in prison
Life

Yonkers Man Gets Over 17 Years in Prison for 'Vicious' Hate Crime Against Elderly Asian Woman

Tammel Esco, a 42-year-old Yonkers resident, was arrested on March 11, hours after he allegedly punched the victim 125 times in their apartment building.

Joshua Espinoza1324 days ago
Dad of Colorado Massacre Suspect Spews Homophobia
Life

Father of Suspected LGBTQ Bar Shooter Says He Was 'Scared' His Son Might Be Gay

Aaron Franklin Brink, the father of suspected Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich, sparked backlash after spewing homophobic comments during an interview.

Joshua Espinoza1331 days ago
Suspect is seen surveillance footage
Life

Footage Shows Man Throwing Brick at NYC Gay Bar Window, Attack Spurs Hate Crime Investigation (UPDATE)

The moment caught on video is not the first such targeted incident to have taken place at the bar. Additional footage of the suspect has also been released.

Trace William Cowen1333 days ago

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