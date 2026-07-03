Latest Stories
The Top 10 Most Influential Apes In Popular Culture, From Harambe to A Bathing Ape
In honor of this weekend’s release of <i>Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes</i>, we’ve been racking our pop culture brains to come up with a comprehensive top 10 list of the most influential apes in popular culture.
The Reason a 7-Foot Harambe Statue and 10,000 Bananas Were Dropped Off Outside Facebook Headquarters
Organization Sapien Tribe is making a statement against Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook, and they’re doing it with a seven-foot tall statue of Harambe.
Harambe Photo to be Sold as NFT to Mark 5th Anniversary of His Death
Five years after he was shot dead at Cincinnati Zoo, Harambe is set to be honored at an NFT auction, where a photo of the famed gorilla will be sold.
Elon Musk Drops an EDM Song About NFTs to Sell as NFT
Musk’s latest sonic offering, an EDM song appropriately about NFTs, is being sold in an online auction with its highest bid already at $1.1 million.
Elon Musk Has Released a Song Titled "RIP Harambe"
Elon Musk has a net worth of $21.1 billion and has decided to give dropping tracks on SoundCloud a shot.
Someone Paid Almost $100k for a Cheeto Shaped Like Harambe
Someone agreed to pay almost $100,000 for a Harambe-shaped Cheeto on eBay.
RIP: Harambe's Grandmother Was Put Down and the Internet Is Mourning
Josephine, the grandmother of the late Harambe, was humanely euthanized Wednesday morning.
2016 Gets the Scary AF Horror Movie Parody It Deserves
2016 was the worst, which means it's perfect fodder for the next great horror classic.
The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over Apple's New 'Harambe' Emoji
Twitter is going apesh*t over Apple's new gorilla emoji that looks just like Harambe.
Toronto College Students Hold Candlelight Vigil for Harambe, Because 2016
#HarambeHive is at it again, this time holding a special candlelight vigil for their "messiah."
J.K. Rowling Clears the Air: Harambe Is Not a Patronus on Pottermore
J.K. Rowling had to clarify on Twitter that Harambe is not an available Patronus on Pottermore.
Someone Made a 'Harambe Vs. Capcom' Fighting Game, Because Why Not
There's a fighting game featuring Harambe and 'Street Fighter' characters, and you can play it for free right now.
NFL Shop Will Once Again Allow Fans to Order Custom "Harambe" Jerseys (UPDATE)
The NFL is now banning you from making one of those sweet, custom "Harambe" jerseys.
No, a Chinese Zoo Probably Didn't Name a Baby Gorilla "Harambe McHarambeface"
A poll to name a baby gorilla at a Chinese zoo was reportedly won by "Harambe McHarambeface"—but it's probably fake.