Harambe

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Illustration of various primates including a cartoon character, possibly Curious George, along with others resembling gorillas and orangutans
Pop Culture

The Top 10 Most Influential Apes In Popular Culture, From Harambe to A Bathing Ape

In honor of this weekend’s release of <i>Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes</i>, we’ve been racking our pop culture brains to come up with a comprehensive top 10 list of the most influential apes in popular culture.

Jamie Iovine798 days ago
Sapien brings huge Harambe statue to stare down the headquarters of Facebook.
Life

The Reason a 7-Foot Harambe Statue and 10,000 Bananas Were Dropped Off Outside Facebook Headquarters

Organization Sapien Tribe is making a statement against Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook, and they’re doing it with a seven-foot tall statue of Harambe.

Joe Price1723 days ago
Harambe Statue
Life

Harambe Photo to be Sold as NFT to Mark 5th Anniversary of His Death

Five years after he was shot dead at Cincinnati Zoo, Harambe is set to be honored at an NFT auction, where a photo of the famed gorilla will be sold.

Brad Callas1875 days ago
elon musk suit
Life

Elon Musk Drops an EDM Song About NFTs to Sell as NFT

Musk’s latest sonic offering, an EDM song appropriately about NFTs, is being sold in an online auction with its highest bid already at $1.1 million.

Brenton Blanchet1948 days ago
Elon Musk
Pop Culture

Elon Musk Has Released a Song Titled "RIP Harambe"

Elon Musk has a net worth of $21.1 billion and has decided to give dropping tracks on SoundCloud a shot.

Joe Price2664 days ago
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This Harambe shaped Cheeto sold for a lot of money on eBay.
Life

Someone Paid Almost $100k for a Cheeto Shaped Like Harambe

Someone agreed to pay almost $100,000 for a Harambe-shaped Cheeto on eBay.

Chris Yuscavage3446 days ago
RIP
Life

RIP: Harambe's Grandmother Was Put Down and the Internet Is Mourning

Josephine, the grandmother of the late Harambe, was humanely euthanized Wednesday morning.

Trace William Cowen3465 days ago
2016: The Movie
Pop Culture

2016 Gets the Scary AF Horror Movie Parody It Deserves

2016 was the worst, which means it's perfect fodder for the next great horror classic.

Trace William Cowen3486 days ago
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Life

The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over Apple's New 'Harambe' Emoji

Twitter is going apesh*t over Apple's new gorilla emoji that looks just like Harambe.

MacMcCannTX3502 days ago
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Life

Toronto College Students Hold Candlelight Vigil for Harambe, Because 2016

#HarambeHive is at it again, this time holding a special candlelight vigil for their "messiah."

Khal3580 days ago
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Pop Culture

J.K. Rowling Clears the Air: Harambe Is Not a Patronus on Pottermore

J.K. Rowling had to clarify on Twitter that Harambe is not an available Patronus on Pottermore.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3584 days ago
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Pop Culture

Someone Made a 'Harambe Vs. Capcom' Fighting Game, Because Why Not

There's a fighting game featuring Harambe and 'Street Fighter' characters, and you can play it for free right now.

Joshua Espinoza3589 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

NFL Shop Will Once Again Allow Fans to Order Custom "Harambe" Jerseys (UPDATE)

The NFL is now banning you from making one of those sweet, custom "Harambe" jerseys.

Jose Martinez3592 days ago
Harambe
Life

No, a Chinese Zoo Probably Didn't Name a Baby Gorilla "Harambe McHarambeface"

A poll to name a baby gorilla at a Chinese zoo was reportedly won by "Harambe McHarambeface"—but it's probably fake.

Khal3594 days ago

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