Happy Birthday

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

(L-R) Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump.
Pop Culture

Nicki Minaj Posts Donald Trump AI Birthday Tribute Featuring Elon Musk and Sydney Sweeney

To celebrate the U.S. president's 80th birthday, Minaj shared a carousel of photos generated by AI.

Alex Ocho32 days ago
Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show press event, wearing glasses and a black jacket, with Apple Music logos behind.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Pauses Show to Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to 9-Year-Old Fan

The rapper stopped his Spilt Milk Festival set to lead thousands in singing to the young girl.

tara mahadevan214 days ago
50 Cent in a blue patterned suit and tie, and Diddy in a tan jacket and sunglasses.
Music

50 Cent Jokingly Wishes Diddy a Happy Birthday: 'Told You He Alright'

Diddy turned 56 while serving his 50-month sentence for two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Joe Price255 days ago
Jay-Z and Beyoncé are seated together, smiling. Jay-Z is in a tuxedo, and Beyoncé is in a glamorous feathered outfit.
Pop Culture

Beyoncé Celebrates 44th Birthday with Sultry Photos in Lingerie-Style Dress

The birthday post marked Beyoncé's return to Instagram.

Brad Appleton306 days ago
Salma Hayek wearing sunglasses and a black outfit, smiling and touching her hair.
Pop Culture

Salma Hayek Posts Sultry Bikini Pic to Celebrate 59th Birthday

Salma is celebrating the last year of her 50s with a bang.

Brad Appleton318 days ago
Advertisement
Mariah Carey performing on stage, wearing a sparkling gold dress and holding a microphone, with backup singers in the background.
Music

Mariah Carey Once Again Says She Doesn’t Acknowledge ‘Time’: ‘I Don’t Have a Birthday'

The 'Elusive Chanteuse' reaffirms she doesn't believe in the passage of time.

Alex Ocho396 days ago
Madonna, wearing sunglasses, is with a man in a sports jersey and cap. They are posing closely in a dimly lit setting.
Music

Madonna Celebrates 29-Year-Old Boyfriend Akeem Morris’ Birthday: ‘A Night to Remember’

The 66-year-old Queen of Pop went public with Morris last summer.

Alex Ocho438 days ago
Justin Timberlake and Justin Biel
Pop Culture

Jessica Biel Writes Stirring Message to Husband Justin Timberlake for 44th Birthday

She spoke about their "evolving" and "devolving" relationship.

Trey Alston531 days ago
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori with wet hair in a black and white image, surrounded by skincare products.
Music

Kanye Celebrates Bianca Censori’s 30th Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday Baby’

Ye took to Instagram where he posted a video of his wife on her 30th birthday.

Alex Ocho558 days ago
Nelly and Ashanti smiling together, both wearing matching gold outfits. Nelly is in sunglasses, Ashanti has long hair styled up.
Music

Ashanti Calls Nelly Her 'Soulmate' at His 50th Birthday Celebration

The couple rekindled their romance after nearly a decade apart and welcomed their son, Kareem, in July.

Alex Ocho620 days ago
Advertisement
Snoop Dogg celebrates birthday at LA club.
Music

Snoop Dogg Throws 53rd Birthday Bash at Wife’s L.A. Strip Club

The rapper's wife, Shante Broadus, opened the Players Club in May.

Alex Ocho634 days ago
Nicki Minaj
Music

Nicki Minaj Commemorates Papa Bear's 4th Birthday: 'You Gave Me a Whole New Meaning to Life'

Nicki wrote that Papa Bear has made his parents very happy.

Mark Elibert654 days ago
Left: Jonathan “Papa Blue” Porter Sr. Right: Chrisean Rock with son.
Music

Blueface’s Father Threw Chrisean Jr.’s First Birthday Party: ‘Hope You Have an Amazing, Blessed Day’

Despite both parents being behind bars, the infant was able to celebrate his first birthday courtesy of his grandpa, Papa Blue.

Alex Ocho682 days ago
Tom Brady and son Jack at a golf course.
Sports

Tom Brady Wishes Son Jack a Happy Birthday: 'Kindest, Sweetest, Most Thoughtful 17-Year-Old I Know'

The retired NFL player shares Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Alex Ocho693 days ago
Advertisement
Barack Obama in a suit and Michelle Obama in a stylish off-shoulder dress wave at the Obama Foundation Summit
Pop Culture

Michelle Obama Celebrates Barack's 63rd Birthday With Heartfelt Post

The former POTUS and FLOTUS have been married since 1992.

Alex Ocho712 days ago
Khloé Kardashian in a fitted dress and Tristan Thompson in a patterned jacket pose together at an event with a balloon backdrop
Pop Culture

Tristan Thompson Honors 'Most Incredible Human' Khloé Kardashian on Her 40th Birthday: 'You Are My Best Friend'

The couple shares two children together: daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 22 months.

Brad Callas749 days ago
Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake pose together, with Ash in a denim jacket and beret, and Lily-Rose holding pink tulips while wearing a beige coat
Pop Culture

Lily-Rose Depp Celebrates 25th Birthday With Sweet Tribute From Girlfriend 070 Shake

Depp confirmed her relationship with the artist last March.

Alex Ocho780 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App