Handmaid's Tale

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There are so many streaming services to choose from. Netflix, Hulu... Crackle? You're probably not gonna spend your hard-earned money on Crackle, but chances are you're gonna splurge on Netflix or Hulu. Here at Complex we've done a side by side, comparing the two hugely popular streaming services.
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Latest Stories

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Life

People Have Issues With This 'Handmaid's Tale'-Themed Wedding Photo

One couple is catching a ton of flak for their decision to theme their wedding photo around 'The Handmaid's Tale.'

Alex Galbraith2479 days ago
ky
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Panned for 'Handmaid's Tale' Costume Party

'Handmaid's Tale' returned for its season 3 earlier this month, though that doesn't necessarily have anything to do with Kylie throwing a party for her friend.

Trace William Cowen2594 days ago
handmaids congress
Pop Culture

The 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 3 Illustrates Parallels Between Gilead and Trump's America

The show, albeit exaggerated, is presenting societal tensions that feel all-too-real in the present day.

Hannah Lifshutz2598 days ago
Handmaid's Tale Costume
Pop Culture

This Sexy 'Handmaid's Tale' Halloween Costume Was a Bad Idea

The company behind the offensive costume has pulled the design from its shelves, following a wave of backlash on social media.

Joshua Espinoza2856 days ago
Amy Schumer SNL
Pop Culture

Amy Schumer Remixes 'Sex and the City' and 'The Handmaid's Tale' on 'SNL'

“If you’re not traumatized, you’re not watching TV."

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2987 days ago
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Drake performs at Qudos Bank Arena.
Pop Culture

The Cast of 'The Handmaid's Tale' Shared Their Proposals For a Drake Cameo

The cast of 'The Handmaid's Tale' have some ideas for a Drake cameo, should it ever actually happen.

Gavin Evans3042 days ago
The Handmaid's Tale cast
Pop Culture

Watch ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 2 Trailer

Season 2 arrives on Hulu April 25.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3106 days ago
drake canada
Pop Culture

Margaret Atwood Wants Drake to Cameo in 'The Handmaid's Tale'

The legendary Canadian author wants an appearance from the 6ix God.

Aidan D'Aoust3299 days ago

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