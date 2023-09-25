Reboot of 'The Office' Reportedly in the Works, Showrunner Greg Daniels Attached to Return

NBC is reportedly working on a reboot of The Office with showrunner Greg Daniels attached to return.

Per a Puck report by Matt Belloni, a reboot of the beloved sitcom is in development as the Writers Guild of America reached a tentative agreement with studios and streamers to end the lengthy strikes calling for fair compensation and residuals.

Once the strike has officially ended and the details of the deal the WGA struck with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are announced, The Office reboot is expected to be announced alongside a number of other high-profile projects.

Daniels, who adapted the mockumentary series from the British series of the same name created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, served as showrunner during the first four seasons of the show's original run. It is unclear if any of the cast is expected to return in the reboot, or if it will make it past the development stage.

Fans have already expressed trepidation regarding a potential revival, especially considering the less-than-enthusiastic response to the later seasons of the show when it lost its lead, Steve Carrell.