Reboot of 'The Office' Reportedly in the Works, Showrunner Greg Daniels Attached to Return

NBC is reportedly working on a reboot of The Office with showrunner Greg Daniels attached to return.
Per a Puck report by Matt Belloni, a reboot of the beloved sitcom is in development as the Writers Guild of America reached a tentative agreement with studios and streamers to end the lengthy strikes calling for fair compensation and residuals.
Once the strike has officially ended and the details of the deal the WGA struck with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are announced, The Office reboot is expected to be announced alongside a number of other high-profile projects.
Daniels, who adapted the mockumentary series from the British series of the same name created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, served as showrunner during the first four seasons of the show's original run. It is unclear if any of the cast is expected to return in the reboot, or if it will make it past the development stage.
Fans have already expressed trepidation regarding a potential revival, especially considering the less-than-enthusiastic response to the later seasons of the show when it lost its lead, Steve Carrell.
In 2021, former NBCUniversal chairman of entertainment content Susan Rovner said that the company is "standing by" ready to reboot The Office "whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one." Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported that Daniels had expressed interest in rebooting the series in some shape or form.
The Office star and writer B.J. Novak addressed the possibility of the show returning last year and said it all appeared to be down to whether Daniels is game. “I think, I don’t know contractually but I know spiritually, it’s a Greg Daniels thing. Pure Greg Daniels,” Novak said. “I think everyone knows that he is the person who controls the rights to The Office—spiritually, creatively, the American Office. Again, I don’t know the law of it but we all know that it’s a Greg Daniels question.” Novak added that he believed the show would only return if Daniels had a worthy idea to do so, while he also suggested that he thinks it would be a new cast if it did come back.