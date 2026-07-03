Grant Hill

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Merged photo of Dwayne Wade and Grant Hill.
Sports

Dwyane Wade, Grant Hill Being Eyed by Democrats Looking to Win Florida Senate Seat

Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade recently announced he and his family relocated from Florida to California due to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the state.

Jose Martinez1163 days ago
Tupac 2Pac FILA Grant Hill 2 Low Release Date Side
Sneakers

Tupac and FILA Collaborate on the Grant Hill 2

The Tupac x FILA Grant Hill 2 Low celebrates Tupac Shakur wearing the FILA Grant Hill 2 in his 'All Eyez On Me' photo shoot in 1996. Releasing Fall 2022.

Brandon Richard1491 days ago
Fila Grant Hill 2 '96 Reissue Pair
Sneakers

This Fila Grant Hill 2 Is Limited to Only 50 Pairs

Fila celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Grant Hill 2 shoe with a special '96 Reissue release that's limited to only 50 pairs. Click here for the drop info.

Victor Deng1740 days ago
Grant Hill Discusses Battling MJ & Potential Career Regrets
Sports

Grant Hill Discusses Battling MJ & Potential Career Regrets

NBA Hall-of-Famer Grant Hill sat down with Pierce Simpson of Complex to discuss potential regrets during his playing career, battling Michael Jordan and what’s been some of his favorite moments from the NBA Bubble.

Complex2144 days ago
Fila Grant Hill 2 Hall of Fame 'White' (Pair)
Sneakers

Fila Honors Grant Hill With Updated Signature Sneaker

Fila and Grant Hill are set to release the Fila Grant Hill 2 'Hall of Fame' footwear and apparel collection at ComplexCon.

Michael Conway2813 days ago
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Fila Grant Hill Lifetime Partnership
Sneakers

Grant Hill Signs Lifetime Deal With Fila

Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill has signed a lifetime endorsement deal with Fila. The 19-year NBA veteran will kick off his new partnership at ComplexCon.

Mike DeStefano2822 days ago
FILA 96 Grant Hill Barney's Haus of JR White Red Heel
Sneakers

FILA Teams Up with Barney's & Haus of Jr. To Release Exclusive Grant Hill Sneakers for Kids

FILA, Barney's and Haus of Jr. have linked up to release a trio of FILA 96 sneakers, formerly known as the Grant Hill II, in old and new colorways exclusively for kids.

Brandon Richard2962 days ago
Steve Nash and Jason Kidd
Sports

Here Are the Legends Being Inducted Into the Basketball Hall of Fame

The 2018 Hall of Fame class is star-studded.

Aaron C. Mansfield3031 days ago
Kenny Smith Grant Hill Isiah Thomas NBA Finals Game 1 2017 Getty
Sports

Grant Hill Still Thinks the NBA Finals Are Going At Least Six

The Warriors looked dominant in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. But Grant Hill still thinks we're in for a long series between Golden State and Cleveland.

Adam Caparell3329 days ago
Kinetics x Fila 96 Grant Hill Gold Release Date Main
Sneakers

Kinetics Launching Podium-Ready Fila 96

Kinetics set to launch limited edition Fila 96 in metallic gold this week.

Brandon Richard3364 days ago
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Carmelo Anthony Jeff Hornacek Knicks Bucks 2017
Sports

The Knicks are the NBA's Most Dysfunctional Franchise

Dysfunction is rampant in a number of NBA franchises. Here's why the Knicks are the Associaition's most dysfunctional with the Kings a close second.

Adam Caparell3415 days ago
Grant Hill Wearing the FILA Grant Hill 1
Sneakers

Grant Hill's First Sneaker Is Back in Stores

Grant Hill's first signature shoe released again for the holiday season.

Brandon Richard3526 days ago
Fila Grant Hill 96
Sneakers

Grant Hill Says He Personally Sent Tupac Fila Sneakers

The story behind the infamous photo of Tupac in his Filas.

Brendan Dunne3562 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Phil Jackson Says He Once Considered Trading Kobe Bryant to the Pistons for Grant Hill

Phil Jackson once contemplated trading Kobe Bryant to the Pistons for Grant Hill for a "few seconds."

Jose Martinez3604 days ago

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