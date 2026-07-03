Fila Grant Hill 2

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Tupac 2Pac FILA Grant Hill 2 Low Release Date Side
Sneakers

Tupac and FILA Collaborate on the Grant Hill 2

The Tupac x FILA Grant Hill 2 Low celebrates Tupac Shakur wearing the FILA Grant Hill 2 in his 'All Eyez On Me' photo shoot in 1996. Releasing Fall 2022.

Brandon Richard1493 days ago
Fila Grant Hill 2 Hall of Fame 'White' (Pair)
Sneakers

Fila Honors Grant Hill With Updated Signature Sneaker

Fila and Grant Hill are set to release the Fila Grant Hill 2 'Hall of Fame' footwear and apparel collection at ComplexCon.

Michael Conway2816 days ago
FILA 96 Grant Hill Barney's Haus of JR White Red Heel
Sneakers

FILA Teams Up with Barney's & Haus of Jr. To Release Exclusive Grant Hill Sneakers for Kids

FILA, Barney's and Haus of Jr. have linked up to release a trio of FILA 96 sneakers, formerly known as the Grant Hill II, in old and new colorways exclusively for kids.

Brandon Richard2964 days ago
Fila Grant Hill 2 All Eyez on Me Tupac 2
Sneakers

Fila Is Releasing an 'All Eyez on Me' Tupac Sneaker

Fila has an 'All Eyez on Me' Grant Hill 2 referencing Tupac.

Brendan Dunne3133 days ago
Kinetics x Fila 96 Grant Hill Gold Release Date Main
Sneakers

Kinetics Launching Podium-Ready Fila 96

Kinetics set to launch limited edition Fila 96 in metallic gold this week.

Brandon Richard3367 days ago
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Fila Grant Hill 96
Sneakers

Grant Hill Says He Personally Sent Tupac Fila Sneakers

The story behind the infamous photo of Tupac in his Filas.

Brendan Dunne3564 days ago
Walter's x FILA Grant Hill 2 96 OG (1)
Sneakers

Walter's & FILA Team Up to Bring Back the OG Grant Hill 2

A celebration of the shoe's 20th Anniversary.

Brandon Richard3711 days ago
Sneakers

Release Date // FILA Grant Hill II / Ninety6 - White/Navy & Black/White

Initially previewed last week, we now have a release date for two of the Spring '13 FILA Grant Hill II reissues.

Brandon Richard4891 days ago

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