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Latest Stories
Sneakers
Nike World Headquarters Renamed to Honor Phil Knight
Introducing the Nike Philip H. Knight Campus.
Victor Deng276 days ago
Sneakers
Nike Announces Job Cuts Amid Corporate Restructuring
Nike's new layoffs will impact less than 1% of its workforce.
Victor Deng323 days ago
Sneakers
Nike Revenues Down 9 Percent in Latest Report
Nike reported that Q3 of its 2025 fiscal year saw a decline to $11.3 billion in revenue.
Victor Deng484 days ago
Sneakers
New Nike CEO Elliott Hill Addresses Company in Internal Meeting
'There’s no hiding the fact that we’re in a tough spot right now.'
Brendan Dunne641 days ago
Sneakers
Who is Elliott Hill? Meet Nike’s New CEO
Hill, who will take over for John Donahoe, went from intern to chief executive officer.
Brendan Dunne665 days ago
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Sneakers
Nike CEO John Donahoe Is Stepping Down
Donahoe will be replaced by returning Nike veteran Elliott Hill.
Zac Dubasik666 days ago