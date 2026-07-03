Gloria James

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Sports

Da Real Lambo Beefs With Charlamagne Tha God on Instagram

Gloria James' boyfriend isn't happy with the radio host.

Chris Yuscavage4266 days ago
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Sports

Delonte West Didn't Name His Son "Delonte West Jr." Because of That Rumor About Him and LeBron James' Mom (Video)

Delonte West doesn't want his son's friends to ask him about LeBron James' mom Gloria when he grows up.

Chris Yuscavage4364 days ago
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Sneakers

LeBron James Is on His Grind in the Nike Flyknit Lunar2

LeBron James shared images from a recent workout session in which he rocked the Nike Flyknit Lunar2.

Rajah Allarey4395 days ago
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Sneakers

Even Da Real Lambo Got Laced With "Cigar" VIs

Da Real Lambo (LeBron James' mother's fiance) wears the upcoming Air Jordan VI "Cigar."

John Q Marcelo4454 days ago
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Sports

Fun with Lambo, the Rapper Boyfriend of LeBron's Mom: Mugshots and Drake

In which we learn more about our favorite new Miami rapper/boyfriend of LeBron's mom.

Foster Kamer4699 days ago
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Sports

LeBron's Mom Is Getting Hit With A Lawsuit

Fortunately, we're pretty sure Bron Bron's got the dough to settle it.

Chris Yuscavage5573 days ago
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Sports

The Guy Who Got Slapped By LeBron's Mom Wants to Get Paid

He sounds like he's ready to milk this for all it's worth.

Chris Yuscavage5579 days ago
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Sports

LeBron's Mom Must Throw a Mean One-Two Punch

She got booked on misdemeanor assault charges in Miami early this morning.

Chris Yuscavage5580 days ago

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