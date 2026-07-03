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GLC Defends Kanye West, Criticizes ‘Disheartening’ Media Attention: ‘We Should Lift Him Up’
In a lengthy social media post, the former Go Getters member came to the defense of Ye, who was recently suspended from Instagram and pulled from the Grammys.
The Story Behind Kanye West’s ’90s Chicago Rap Group, the Go Getters
Before fame, Kanye West was a member of a group called the Go Getters in Chicago. Here's an inside look at the little-known beginnings of his career.
GLC Claims Kanye West Won't Wear the MAGA Hat Ever Again
GLC says 'Ye has surrendered his collection of MAGA hats.
BBC Shares 'Searching for Kanye' Documentary on YouTube
BBC's Ben Zand is back with another documentary on BBC Three, focusing his attention on Chicago's most influential and infamous rapper, Kanye West.
Vintage Footage of Kanye West Ripping Up adidas Sneakers (Video)
Throwback.
Watch GLC's New Music Video for "Anita" with MG and Cheri Soul
From GLC's latest project <em>Ism CHurchill</em>.
Premiere: King Chip f/ Chevy Woods & GLC "Fresh At My Funeral"
Fresh from the Midwest.
Video: Cory Mo f/ Bun B, GLC & Snoop Dogg "Chose Me"
When boasting and bragging goes right.
Nice Kicks Presents - A Day in the Life: Teyana Taylor Launches the adidas Originals Harlem GLC
This is G.O.O.D.
Premiere: GLC "Leavin' Feelins Hurt"
He's taking your hoes and leaving you hurt.
GLC’s 10 Tips for Simps
Are you a sucker for love? Kanye's pal is here to help.
Premiere: Fly.Union f/ GLC "Seen This Before"
The Ohio trio teams up with Chicago's own GLC for the latest track off <em>Value Pack 7: Zenith.</em>
Premiere: Freddie Gibbs & GLC "Heads Of The Heads" Behind-the-Scenes
Watch the pair record their Closed Sessions collabo.