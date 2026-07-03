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Latest Stories

GLC is seen performing with the artist formerly known as Kanye West
Music

GLC Defends Kanye West, Criticizes ‘Disheartening’ Media Attention: ‘We Should Lift Him Up’

In a lengthy social media post, the former Go Getters member came to the defense of Ye, who was recently suspended from Instagram and pulled from the Grammys.

Trace William Cowen1579 days ago
kanye west go getter press
Music

The Story Behind Kanye West’s ’90s Chicago Rap Group, the Go Getters

Before fame, Kanye West was a member of a group called the Go Getters in Chicago. Here's an inside look at the little-known beginnings of his career.

Shawn Setaro2566 days ago
Kanye West
Music

GLC Claims Kanye West Won't Wear the MAGA Hat Ever Again

GLC says 'Ye has surrendered his collection of MAGA hats.

Joshua Espinoza2723 days ago
Kanye West
Music

BBC Shares 'Searching for Kanye' Documentary on YouTube

BBC's Ben Zand is back with another documentary on BBC Three, focusing his attention on Chicago's most influential and infamous rapper, Kanye West.

Joe Price2769 days ago
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Music

Watch GLC's New Music Video for "Anita" with MG and Cheri Soul

From GLC's latest project <em>Ism CHurchill</em>.

edwinortiz4551 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Originals GLC "Black/Gold"

Causal Originals.

Jonathan Sawyer4645 days ago
Music

Video: Cory Mo f/ Bun B, GLC & Snoop Dogg "Chose Me"

When boasting and bragging goes right.

edwinortiz4755 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Originals GLC “Fresh”

Three Stripes Fresh.

Jonathan Sawyer4915 days ago
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Music

Premiere: GLC "Leavin' Feelins Hurt"

He's taking your hoes and leaving you hurt.

Paul Meara4967 days ago
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Music

GLC’s 10 Tips for Simps

Are you a sucker for love? Kanye's pal is here to help.

Paul Meara5082 days ago
Music

Premiere: Fly.Union f/ GLC "Seen This Before"

The Ohio trio teams up with Chicago's own GLC for the latest track off <em>Value Pack 7: Zenith.</em>

Eric Diep5135 days ago
Music

Premiere: Freddie Gibbs & GLC "Heads Of The Heads" Behind-the-Scenes

Watch the pair record their Closed Sessions collabo.

Complex5609 days ago

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