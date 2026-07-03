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Latest Stories

Sole Scholars Back-to-School Giveaway
Sneakers

Nonprofit Sole Scholars Announces Back-to-School Sneaker Giveaway

Sole Scholars' giveaway will provide students with backpacks, scholarships, sneakers, and more.

Victor Deng329 days ago
Kai Cenat and Eric Adams
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Asks Mayor Eric Adams How to Plan Giveaway After Streamer’s Chaotic 2023 Event

Cenat faced several charges following his giveaway, including inciting a riot.

tara mahadevan389 days ago
Split image: On the left, Michael Mejia in a bright green shirt poses by a purple Lamborghini. On the right, Shakira in a black and orange dress at an event.
Music

Winner of Shakira’s Lamborghini Wants to Sell It for $1 Million Over Maintenance Costs

Michael Mejia, a Colombian-American artist, says the costs of gas and insurance for the custom 2022 Lamborghini Urus are expensive to maintain.

Alex Ocho507 days ago
Will Smith, wearing headphones and a blue jacket, smiles while speaking into a microphone.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Gifts Subs and Unbans Users on xQc’s Stream Right After He Leaves the Room

The Oscar-winning actor joined xQc on Wednesday for his first-ever stream on Twitch.

Alex Ocho513 days ago
Drake smiling, wearing a black shirt and beaded necklace, with braided hair. The background is dimly lit with red and blue hues.
Music

Drake Gifts $45,000 to Fans After Spotting 'Adonis' Sign at Melbourne Concert

Two fans walked away with life-changing giveaways at the rapper's first stop in Melbourne, Australia, for his Anita Max Wynn Tour.

Alex Ocho523 days ago
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Drake smiling, wearing a chain necklace and jacket, in a warmly lit setting.
Music

Everyone Drake Blessed During His 'Drizzmas Giveaway'

The 6 God gifted thousands of dollars in cash and prizes to fans.

tara mahadevan567 days ago
Split image. Drake, smiling with glasses and a necklace, next to Adin Ross wearing a cap and a printed t-shirt.
Music

How to Watch Drake and Adin Ross’ ‘Drizzmas Giveaway’ Live Stream

Inspired by his 'God's Plan' music video, Drake will be giving away cars, cash, trips, and more on Dec. 26.

Alex Ocho568 days ago
Drake x Adin Ross Drizzmas Giveaway
Music

Drake Is 'Excited' to Bless Fans During the Giveaway with Adin Ross

The OVO boss is giving away luxury cars, trips to Australia, $250,000, and more.

Joshua Espinoza568 days ago
Mr. Beast in a Nike sweatshirt and cap stands smiling in front of a colorful TikTok and House Party backdrop.
Pop Culture

MrBeast Shares 'Beast Games' Trailer Where 1,000 Contestants Compete for $5 Million

The participants' challenges include monster trucks, a pirate ship, and jumping out of a helicopter.

tara mahadevan588 days ago
Crowd at a night concert with raised hands and stage fireworks
Style

Rolling Loud to Celebrate Its Past and Future With Pop-Up at NTWRK LA Featuring Merch Collabs With YG and More

Rolling Loud California 2024 is going down March 14-17. Ye, Ty Dolla Sign, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Future, Metro Boomin, and many more are set to hit the stage.

tara mahadevan857 days ago
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Drake and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk
Music

Drake Is Celebrating His Birthday by Giving Away Free Dave's Hot Chicken

The LA-based food joint is offering a free spiced-to-order slider or tender from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 24, which also marks Drizzy's 36th birthday.

Joshua Espinoza1366 days ago
this is a photo of vic mensa by Gabe Oviawe
Music

Vic Mensa Gives Away $10,000 Worth of Gas in Chicago

Vic Mensa returned to his native Chicago Southside community to give away $10,000 worth of gas at a BP station to help locals fight high gas prices.

tara mahadevan1398 days ago
Complexland 3.0 20-Year Sneaker Giveaway
Sneakers

ComplexLand Celebrates 20 Years of Grails With Giveaway

To celebrate 20 years of Complex, CompleLand 3.0 is giving away 20 grail sneakers from May 25-27. Find out more and sign up now for an early drop here.

Complex Staff1521 days ago
Rod Wave performs onstage during his "SoulFly" tour at Coca Cola Roxy
Music

Rod Wave Gives Away $25,000 Worth of Gas to Hundreds of Drivers in St. Petersburg

Rod Wave sprung into action to help his hometown amid the rising costs of fuel, as the St. Petersburg artist donated $25,000 worth of gasoline.

Brad Callas1558 days ago
Complex Canada
Pop Culture

Complex Canada 20th Anniversary Box Giveaway Rules

To mark Complex’s 20th anniversary, we're hosting a giveaway! The grand prize will be a trip for two to Long Beach, California and VIP ComplexCon tickets.

Complex Canada1568 days ago
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A giveaway poster is shown for Smokin Grooves
Music

How to Win a Pair of VIP Tickets to Smokin Grooves Festival f/ Nas, Erykah Badu, and More

The 2022 lineup for the long-running Los Angeles-set music festival features Nas, Erykah Badu, The Roots, Jhené Aiko, Thundercat, and many more.

Trace William Cowen1627 days ago
Sole Collector App 2021 Holiday Giveaway Lead
Sneakers

How to Enter Sole Collector's 2021 Holiday Giveaway

Sole Collector is giving away the coveted “Chunky Dunky” Nike SB Dunk Low and the Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 in its Holiday 2021 Sweepstakes.

Victor Deng1675 days ago
The Shoe Surgeon Sneaker Design 101 School
Sneakers

Complex Sneakers and the Shoe Surgeon Are Enrolling Two People in Sneaker School

Complex Sneakers has partnered with the Shoe Surgeon to give two lucky fans the opportunity to the customizer's Sneaker School in new giveaway

Ben Felderstein1710 days ago

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