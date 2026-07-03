Latest Stories
Nonprofit Sole Scholars Announces Back-to-School Sneaker Giveaway
Sole Scholars' giveaway will provide students with backpacks, scholarships, sneakers, and more.
Kai Cenat Asks Mayor Eric Adams How to Plan Giveaway After Streamer’s Chaotic 2023 Event
Cenat faced several charges following his giveaway, including inciting a riot.
Winner of Shakira’s Lamborghini Wants to Sell It for $1 Million Over Maintenance Costs
Michael Mejia, a Colombian-American artist, says the costs of gas and insurance for the custom 2022 Lamborghini Urus are expensive to maintain.
Will Smith Gifts Subs and Unbans Users on xQc’s Stream Right After He Leaves the Room
The Oscar-winning actor joined xQc on Wednesday for his first-ever stream on Twitch.
Drake Gifts $45,000 to Fans After Spotting 'Adonis' Sign at Melbourne Concert
Two fans walked away with life-changing giveaways at the rapper's first stop in Melbourne, Australia, for his Anita Max Wynn Tour.
Everyone Drake Blessed During His 'Drizzmas Giveaway'
The 6 God gifted thousands of dollars in cash and prizes to fans.
How to Watch Drake and Adin Ross’ ‘Drizzmas Giveaway’ Live Stream
Inspired by his 'God's Plan' music video, Drake will be giving away cars, cash, trips, and more on Dec. 26.
Drake Is 'Excited' to Bless Fans During the Giveaway with Adin Ross
The OVO boss is giving away luxury cars, trips to Australia, $250,000, and more.
MrBeast Shares 'Beast Games' Trailer Where 1,000 Contestants Compete for $5 Million
The participants' challenges include monster trucks, a pirate ship, and jumping out of a helicopter.
Rolling Loud to Celebrate Its Past and Future With Pop-Up at NTWRK LA Featuring Merch Collabs With YG and More
Rolling Loud California 2024 is going down March 14-17. Ye, Ty Dolla Sign, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Future, Metro Boomin, and many more are set to hit the stage.
Drake Is Celebrating His Birthday by Giving Away Free Dave's Hot Chicken
The LA-based food joint is offering a free spiced-to-order slider or tender from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 24, which also marks Drizzy's 36th birthday.
Vic Mensa Gives Away $10,000 Worth of Gas in Chicago
Vic Mensa returned to his native Chicago Southside community to give away $10,000 worth of gas at a BP station to help locals fight high gas prices.
ComplexLand Celebrates 20 Years of Grails With Giveaway
To celebrate 20 years of Complex, CompleLand 3.0 is giving away 20 grail sneakers from May 25-27. Find out more and sign up now for an early drop here.
Rod Wave Gives Away $25,000 Worth of Gas to Hundreds of Drivers in St. Petersburg
Rod Wave sprung into action to help his hometown amid the rising costs of fuel, as the St. Petersburg artist donated $25,000 worth of gasoline.
Complex Canada 20th Anniversary Box Giveaway Rules
To mark Complex’s 20th anniversary, we're hosting a giveaway! The grand prize will be a trip for two to Long Beach, California and VIP ComplexCon tickets.
How to Win a Pair of VIP Tickets to Smokin Grooves Festival f/ Nas, Erykah Badu, and More
The 2022 lineup for the long-running Los Angeles-set music festival features Nas, Erykah Badu, The Roots, Jhené Aiko, Thundercat, and many more.
How to Enter Sole Collector's 2021 Holiday Giveaway
Sole Collector is giving away the coveted “Chunky Dunky” Nike SB Dunk Low and the Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 in its Holiday 2021 Sweepstakes.
Complex Sneakers and the Shoe Surgeon Are Enrolling Two People in Sneaker School
Complex Sneakers has partnered with the Shoe Surgeon to give two lucky fans the opportunity to the customizer's Sneaker School in new giveaway