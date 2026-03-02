Sports

WWE Commentator Urges Giannis Antetokounmpo to Join the Knicks: ‘Come to the Garden’

Michael Cole made the pitch during WWE’s Elimination Chamber broadcast, calling on Giannis to 'come to the Garden' as trade rumors swirl.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Should Join the NY Knicks, Says WWE Commentator
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be sidelined with a calf injury, but that hasn’t stopped his name from dominating conversations—this time crossing over into the WWE universe.

According to Sports Illustrated, during WWE’s Elimination Chamber event, longtime commentator Michael Cole took a moment on the live broadcast to make an unexpected pitch directly to the Milwaukee Bucks star, who was sitting ringside with his brother Thanasis.

Grabbing the mic, Cole made his message clear: Please, Giannis, please come to New York. Please come to the Garden.”

The moment caught fans off guard and quickly picked up traction online, with clips circulating across social media. The crossover shoutout only added fuel to an already active rumor cycle linking the two-time MVP to the New York Knicks.

That speculation isn’t entirely coming out of nowhere. Reports late last year indicated that New York checked in on Antetokounmpo ahead of the trade deadline, and league insiders have suggested the team could revisit those conversations in the offseason.

Still, nothing materialized before the deadline, and for now, the Knicks appear committed to their current roster build around Jalen Brunson.

While Knicks chatter continues to swirl, a separate development recently added another layer to the rumor mill—this time tied to Antetokounmpo’s growing business portfolio.

As previously reported, Antetokounmpo and his family, through their company Ante, purchased a newly built Chicago apartment complex for more than $21 million. The property, Harmony Apartments, includes 56 units and marks the latest addition to a real estate push that has spanned multiple cities, including Brooklyn and parts of Wisconsin.

The Chicago investment immediately sparked speculation online, with some fans wondering whether the move hinted at a potential future with the Bulls. But there’s no indication that the purchase is connected to any on-court decisions.

The deal aligns with Ante’s broader strategy, which has seen the company invest more than $69 million into residential properties across several markets in recent months.

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