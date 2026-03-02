WWE Commentator Urges Giannis Antetokounmpo to Join the Knicks: ‘Come to the Garden’

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be sidelined with a calf injury, but that hasn’t stopped his name from dominating conversations—this time crossing over into the WWE universe. According to Sports Illustrated, during WWE’s Elimination Chamber event, longtime commentator Michael Cole took a moment on the live broadcast to make an unexpected pitch directly to the Milwaukee Bucks star, who was sitting ringside with his brother Thanasis.

Grabbing the mic, Cole made his message clear: “Please, Giannis, please come to New York. Please come to the Garden.” The moment caught fans off guard and quickly picked up traction online, with clips circulating across social media. The crossover shoutout only added fuel to an already active rumor cycle linking the two-time MVP to the New York Knicks. That speculation isn’t entirely coming out of nowhere. Reports late last year indicated that New York checked in on Antetokounmpo ahead of the trade deadline, and league insiders have suggested the team could revisit those conversations in the offseason. Still, nothing materialized before the deadline, and for now, the Knicks appear committed to their current roster build around Jalen Brunson. While Knicks chatter continues to swirl, a separate development recently added another layer to the rumor mill—this time tied to Antetokounmpo’s growing business portfolio.