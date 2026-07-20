Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He’d ‘Love’ LeBron James to Join the Miami Heat

Speaking to ESPN , Antetokounmpo didn't hide his enthusiasm when asked about the possibility of teaming up with the four-time NBA champion. “If there was a scenario for that to happen, I'd be very, very excited,” Antetokounmpo said. “He's one of the best players to ever play this game, if not the best. I'd be able to learn so much from him. Obviously, [he] brings such a championship experience to the team right from day one.”

The Miami Heat have already shaken up the NBA by acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo . Now, the franchise is openly acknowledging another dream scenario: bringing LeBron James back to South Beach.

The comments come as James weighs his next move following his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. Miami has emerged as one of several teams connected to the future Hall of Famer, and Heat president Pat Riley confirmed the organization has already been in contact with James' longtime agent, Rich Paul.

“I don't know, I'll be honest with you,” Riley told ESPN when asked about the chances of a reunion. “Obviously, we've had conversations with Rich and they were very good. So if that happens and he wants to come to the '305,' we got a golf course. The weather's nice... And there's no state tax. So that's a little better than California.”

Riley's comments follow weeks of speculation surrounding Miami's offseason plans. Before Antetokounmpo arrived, the Heat were repeatedly identified as one of the frontrunners in the race for the two-time MVP. After completing that blockbuster deal with Milwaukee, attention quickly shifted to whether the franchise could pull off another headline-grabbing move by pairing Giannis with James.

One recently proposed scenario outlined a three-team sign-and-trade involving the Heat, Lakers, and Utah Jazz that would send James and his son, Bronny, to Miami. While that proposal remains hypothetical, Riley made it clear the organization is keeping the door open if the opportunity presents itself.

“As far as the 24-year veteran, that is something that would happen organically,” Riley said. “You'll never win one if you don't have the talent and the coaching to do it. This is a team that we have right now... I'm happy with it. You'll see what happens in the future.”