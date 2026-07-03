Giancarlo Stanton

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Giancarlo Stanton grimaces after striking out during a New York Yankees-Los Angeles Angels game in June 2025.
Bets

Giancarlo Stanton Injury Update: When Will Yankees DH Return?

The New York Yankees slugger has been out since April 24 with a calf injury.

Matt Burke50 days ago
New York Yankees teammates Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton
Sports

Rays Broadcaster Suggests Team Would Want to See Leg Injuries for Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton

A Tampa Bay Rays broadcaster suggested that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton should be injured during Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

Xavier Hamilton2109 days ago
giancarlo stanton
Sports

Giancarlo Stanton Has Been Traded to the Yankees

The Yankees add more offensive firepower by acquiring the bat of Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins.

Jose Martinez3141 days ago

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