Gaten Matarazzo

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Gaten Matarazzo at an event, wearing black-frame glasses, a white shirt, and a casual red jacket
Pop Culture

Gaten Matarazzo Recalls ‘Upsetting’ Moment an Older Fan Said She’s Had a Crush on Him Since He Was 13

The "Stranger Things" star, now 21, detailed the uncomfortable encounter with a fan on the "Inside of You" podcast.

Alex Ocho779 days ago
This is a photo of Gaten Matarazzo.
Pop Culture

Gaten Matarazzo Talks 'Deep Fear' of 'Stranger Things' Ending and Losing His 'Great Job Security'

Gaten Matarazzo appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to discuss the final season of 'Stranger Things,' 'Sweeney Todd' on Broadway, and more.

Eric Diep1213 days ago
Vecna stranger things screenshot
Pop Culture

Watch Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2 Trailer

Ahead of the arrival of the final two episodes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4, Netflix has debuted an action-packed trailer set to "Running Up That Hill."

Joe Price1487 days ago
Stranger Things season 4 snap
Pop Culture

Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

The first volume of ‘Stranger Things 4’ will arrive on Netflix in May, while the second half of the long-awaited new season is set to debut in July.

Trace William Cowen1557 days ago
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Pop Culture

Netflix Shares New Teaser for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

It's been a long time since we've all visited the world of 'Stranger Things.' On Thursday, Netflix fed hungry fans with an Eleven-featuring new teaser.

Trace William Cowen1898 days ago
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Finn Wolfhard arrives for "The Turning" premiere.
Pop Culture

'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard Says Season 4 Will Be 'Darkest There's Ever Been'

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike on the Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' said in an interview that Season 4 will be "the darkest season there's ever been."

Jose Martinez1977 days ago
The cast of 'Stranger Things'
Pop Culture

Netflix Says 'Stranger Things 3' Has Broken Their Ratings Record

Apparently, a lot of people have been watching the show.

Gavin Evans2565 days ago
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Music

'Stranger Things' Star Gaten Matarazzo's Band Work in Progress Drop 2 New Songs

Supplement your 'Stranger Things' Season 3 binge with two new singles from Gaten's band.

Trace William Cowen2569 days ago
stranger things
Pop Culture

'Stranger Things' Cast Believes Show Could Wrap After One or Two More Seasons

Several 'Stranger Things' kids have their own opinions on when the show should end.

tara mahadevan2587 days ago
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Stranger Things
Pop Culture

Millie Bobby Brown Sparks Speculations About 'Stranger Things' Ending

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, it was announced that Netflix's 'Stranger Things' had wrapped its third season.

Joe Price2802 days ago
Stranger Things Cast
Pop Culture

These 'Stranger Things' Stars Are Reportedly Getting Major Paydays Outside of Netflix, Too

'Stranger Things' stars Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink are starring in horror films.

Victoria L. Johnson2998 days ago
Cardi B
Pop Culture

Here's the 'Stranger Things' Cast Kind of Getting Down to "Bodak Yellow"

Good thing Millie Bobby Brown brought her dancing shoes to the SAG Awards.

Julia Reiss3098 days ago
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Harry Mack "Complex Live"
Music

Watch Harry Mack's Epic Freestyle, Majid Jordan and "Stranger Things" Star Gaten Matarazzo on "Complex Live"

Watch Harry Mack's Epic Freestyle, Majid Jordan and "Stranger Things" Star Gaten Matarazzo on "Complex Live"

Complex3185 days ago

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