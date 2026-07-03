Latest Stories
Gaten Matarazzo Recalls ‘Upsetting’ Moment an Older Fan Said She’s Had a Crush on Him Since He Was 13
The "Stranger Things" star, now 21, detailed the uncomfortable encounter with a fan on the "Inside of You" podcast.
Gaten Matarazzo Talks 'Deep Fear' of 'Stranger Things' Ending and Losing His 'Great Job Security'
Gaten Matarazzo appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to discuss the final season of 'Stranger Things,' 'Sweeney Todd' on Broadway, and more.
Watch Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2 Trailer
Ahead of the arrival of the final two episodes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4, Netflix has debuted an action-packed trailer set to "Running Up That Hill."
Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4
The first volume of ‘Stranger Things 4’ will arrive on Netflix in May, while the second half of the long-awaited new season is set to debut in July.
Netflix Shares New Teaser for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4
It's been a long time since we've all visited the world of 'Stranger Things.' On Thursday, Netflix fed hungry fans with an Eleven-featuring new teaser.
'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard Says Season 4 Will Be 'Darkest There's Ever Been'
Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike on the Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' said in an interview that Season 4 will be "the darkest season there's ever been."
Netflix Renews ‘Stranger Things’ for Season 4, Signs Overall Deal With Duffer Brothers
'Stranger Things' is leaving Hawkins.
Netflix Says 'Stranger Things 3' Has Broken Their Ratings Record
Apparently, a lot of people have been watching the show.
'Stranger Things' Star Gaten Matarazzo's Band Work in Progress Drop 2 New Songs
Supplement your 'Stranger Things' Season 3 binge with two new singles from Gaten's band.
'Stranger Things' Cast Believes Show Could Wrap After One or Two More Seasons
Several 'Stranger Things' kids have their own opinions on when the show should end.
'Stranger Things' Star Gaten Matarazzo Will Host and Executive Produce Netflix Hidden Camera Series (UPDATE)
The show has been "in the works for months"
Millie Bobby Brown Sparks Speculations About 'Stranger Things' Ending
On Wednesday, Nov. 13, it was announced that Netflix's 'Stranger Things' had wrapped its third season.
These 'Stranger Things' Stars Are Reportedly Getting Major Paydays Outside of Netflix, Too
'Stranger Things' stars Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink are starring in horror films.
Behind-the-Scenes Video Confirms 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Is Officially In Production
Lucas' sister is BACK, nerds.
Here's the 'Stranger Things' Cast Kind of Getting Down to "Bodak Yellow"
Good thing Millie Bobby Brown brought her dancing shoes to the SAG Awards.
Watch Harry Mack's Epic Freestyle, Majid Jordan and "Stranger Things" Star Gaten Matarazzo on "Complex Live"
Watch Harry Mack's Epic Freestyle, Majid Jordan and "Stranger Things" Star Gaten Matarazzo on "Complex Live"