Gaten Matarazzo Recalls ‘Upsetting’ Moment an Older Fan Said She’s Had a Crush on Him Since He Was 13

The situation was made more awkward when the woman doubled down on her comment and then got called out by her teenage daughter.

“She was like, ‘I’m aware of the age difference.’ And then I was like, ‘Alright.’ And her daughter was with her, and her daughter goes, ‘Mom, what the f–k?’ I swear to God, this girl must have been like 13,” he added.

Matarazzo did not specify what setting the incident took place in, but noted that his mother was seated next to him at the time of the encounter. He added that he “couldn’t” laugh at the exchange.

Despite that encounter, the young actor says he appreciates the opportunities Stranger Things has provided since its 2016 premiere. Notably, Matarazzo starred on Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen in 2016 and most recently the revival of Sweeney Todd last year, according to Playbill.

He mentioned the financial stability the Netflix series brought him, especially considering his family’s past struggles.

“Those careers are always about peaks and values. With this show it is quite clear and I am very well aware — and would like my professional team — to understand that I am very OK with Stranger Things being very likely the biggest thing I will ever do,” he said. “And it will most likely be the thing I am remembered for even if I consistently work after this.”