Gangsta Grillz

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Music

Big Boogie Unleashes Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'Redrum Wizard' f/ Yo Gotti, GloRilla, and More

The Memphis rapper also dropped off the official video for his GloRilla-featuring song, "Bop."

tara mahadevan874 days ago
yo gotti backstage
Music

Yo Gotti Discovered A 14-Year-Old Producer On IG Live, Enlisted Him To Produce His Gangsta Grillz Mixtape

Gotti detailed discovering the now 17-years-old producer Yung Dee, who executive produced Gotti's mixtape, 'I Showed U So.'

Trace William Cowen1067 days ago
Music

Yo Gotti Announces DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'I Showed U So,' Shares "No Fake Love" Video

The mixtape is a follow-up to their 2006 Gangsta Grillz mixtape 'I Told U So.'

Mark Elibert1087 days ago
G Perico 'Hot Shot: Gangsta Grillz'
Music

Stream G Perico's 'Gangsta Grillz' Album 'Hot Shot'

After closing out 2022 with his latest full-length project 'South Central,' G Perico joins forces with DJ Drama for his new Gangsta Grillz project 'Hot Shot.'

Brad Callas1224 days ago
DJ Drama speaks on legacy
Music

DJ Drama Says He 'Brought the Mixtape Game Back 2 Life,' Shouts Out Tyler, the Creator

DJ Drama has been on an undeniable streak in recent years, including with the Tyler project 'Call Me If You Get Lost,' which took home a Grammy.

Trace William Cowen1283 days ago
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This is a photo of CB6.
Music

French Montana Drops DJ Drama-Hosted 'Coke Boys 6,' Shares "Lemonade" Video Starring Max B (UPDATE)

French shared his new offering hosted by DJ Drama as part of his 'Gangsta Grillz' series, as well as a video for "Lemonade" featuring the incarcerated Max B.

taramhdvn1288 days ago
Pusha T
Music

Pusha-T and DJ Drama Teaming Up For 'Gangsta Grillz' Mixtape in 2023

Pusha T and DJ Drama are joining forces for a 'Gangsta Grillz' mixtape this coming year. The tape will mark the follow-up to Push's 2022 album 'It's Almost Dry'

Brad Callas1299 days ago
Book of David cover art is pictured
Music

Dave East Enlists DJ Drama for New ‘Book of David’ Project

The Gangsta Grillz resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as Dave East rolls out his latest project 'Book of David,' his second release of the year.

Trace William Cowen1337 days ago
NBA Youngboy “Ma I Got A Family” Project
Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops 'Ma I Got a Family' Project f/ Nicki Minaj and Yeat

The 19-track project arrived as YoungBoy Never Broke again celebrates his 23rd birthday. The effort is part of DJ Drama's 'Gangsta Grillz' series.

Joshua Espinoza1365 days ago
Jeezy x DJ Drama 'Snofall' Project
Music

Stream Jeezy and DJ Drama's New Project 'Snofall' f/ Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee

The new release follows in the footsteps of Jeezy x Drama mixtapes like 'Trap or Die,' 'Tha Streetz Is Watchin,' and 'Can’t Ban the Snowman.'

Joshua Espinoza1365 days ago
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