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Big Boogie Unleashes Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'Redrum Wizard' f/ Yo Gotti, GloRilla, and More
The Memphis rapper also dropped off the official video for his GloRilla-featuring song, "Bop."
Yo Gotti Discovered A 14-Year-Old Producer On IG Live, Enlisted Him To Produce His Gangsta Grillz Mixtape
Gotti detailed discovering the now 17-years-old producer Yung Dee, who executive produced Gotti's mixtape, 'I Showed U So.'
Yo Gotti Announces DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'I Showed U So,' Shares "No Fake Love" Video
The mixtape is a follow-up to their 2006 Gangsta Grillz mixtape 'I Told U So.'
Stream G Perico's 'Gangsta Grillz' Album 'Hot Shot'
After closing out 2022 with his latest full-length project 'South Central,' G Perico joins forces with DJ Drama for his new Gangsta Grillz project 'Hot Shot.'
DJ Drama Says He 'Brought the Mixtape Game Back 2 Life,' Shouts Out Tyler, the Creator
DJ Drama has been on an undeniable streak in recent years, including with the Tyler project 'Call Me If You Get Lost,' which took home a Grammy.
French Montana Drops DJ Drama-Hosted 'Coke Boys 6,' Shares "Lemonade" Video Starring Max B (UPDATE)
French shared his new offering hosted by DJ Drama as part of his 'Gangsta Grillz' series, as well as a video for "Lemonade" featuring the incarcerated Max B.
Pusha-T and DJ Drama Teaming Up For 'Gangsta Grillz' Mixtape in 2023
Pusha T and DJ Drama are joining forces for a 'Gangsta Grillz' mixtape this coming year. The tape will mark the follow-up to Push's 2022 album 'It's Almost Dry'
Dave East Enlists DJ Drama for New ‘Book of David’ Project
The Gangsta Grillz resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as Dave East rolls out his latest project 'Book of David,' his second release of the year.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops 'Ma I Got a Family' Project f/ Nicki Minaj and Yeat
The 19-track project arrived as YoungBoy Never Broke again celebrates his 23rd birthday. The effort is part of DJ Drama's 'Gangsta Grillz' series.
Stream Jeezy and DJ Drama's New Project 'Snofall' f/ Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee
The new release follows in the footsteps of Jeezy x Drama mixtapes like 'Trap or Die,' 'Tha Streetz Is Watchin,' and 'Can’t Ban the Snowman.'