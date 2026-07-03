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From Paul Wall to Tyler, the Creator, celebrities have been pushing the boundaries of what grills (or Grillz) can be for years. These are the craziest examples.Mike DeStefano
From a cartoonized Jesus chain to vampire-inspired grills—whose jewelry was the best this month?Mike DeStefano
From Eliantte to Alex Moss, these are the individuals making the best custom jewelry right now.Mike DeStefano
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January's Top 5 Jewelry Purchases, From Ayo Edebiri's Grill to Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Darryl’ Pendant
Drake, Tyler, the Creator, and Ayo Edebiri were amongst the celebrities debuting new jewelry in January 2025. Whose was the best?Mike DeStefano