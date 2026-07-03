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A person in a mint green hoodie with a large chain necklace holds a microphone, performing on stage with a blurred background.
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The 10 Most Insane Rapper Jewelry Purchases of 2024, Ranked

Kendrick, Rocky, Tyler, and more debuted plenty of amazing jewelry throughout 2024. Which was your favorite?

Mike DeStefano561 days ago
A shirtless man holds a box with a watch, surrounded by people. The watch, shown close-up, is a luxurious Jacob & Co. design with green accents.
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November's Top 5 Jewelry Purchases, From IShowSpeed’s $29,000 Ronaldo Watch to Lil Baby’s $600,000 Chain

IShowSpeed, Lil Baby, and Central Cee were amongst the celebrities debuting new jewelry in November 2024. Whose was the best?

Mike DeStefano592 days ago
Tyler, the Creator 'Chromakopia' Grills
Style

October's Top 5 Jewelry Purchases, From Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Chromakopia’ Grill to Drake’s Vintage Watches

Tyler, the Creator, Drake, and 2 Chainz were amongst the celebrities debuting new ice in October 2024. Whose was the best?

Mike DeStefano623 days ago
Jay-Z Watch
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August's Top 5 Jewelry Purchases, From Jay-Z’s $340,000 Watch to Playboi Carti’s Opium Belt Buckle

Jay-Z, Playboi Carti, and Caitlin Clark were amongst the celebrities debuting new ice in August 2024. Whose was the best?

Mike DeStefano687 days ago
Kendrick Lamar performing in a red hoodie on stage (left), Pusha T attending an event wearing a patterned jacket with layered necklaces (right)
Style

June's Top Five Jewelry Purchases, From Kendrick Lamar's $600,000 Cross to ASAP Rocky's Grill

Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, and ASAP Rocky were some of the celebrities debuting new ice in June 2024. Whose was the best?

Mike DeStefano746 days ago
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A$AP Rocky poses wearing a face mask and multiple rings, showcasing a large pendant necklace featuring a detailed figurine of himself
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May's Best Jewelry Purchases Like ASAP Rocky's Pendant and Speed's $100,000 Ronaldo Chain

ASAP Rocky, IShowSpeed, and Sexyy Red were some of the celebrities debuting the best ice in May 2024.

Mike DeStefano774 days ago
Man in a black suit with a jeweled accessory at an event and close-up of a custom grill with portraits
Style

Ferg Pays Homage to ASAP Yams, Virgil, Takeoff, and More With New Gabby Elan Grill

The Harlem native also just released his new single and visual "MDMX."

Jose Martinez795 days ago
Rihanna wears a chic black bucket hat and sparkling necklace. Right image shows a close-up of a trendy silver and pink ring
Style

The Story Behind Rihanna's New 'James Bond' Villain Grill

Gabby Elan created the white gold grill she dons in her newest 'Interview' cover shoot.

Mike DeStefano829 days ago
Two close-up images: Left shows a person with metallic dental accessories; right shows a girl displaying diamond-studded braces.
Style

January’s Biggest Celeb Jewelry Purchases: Ye’s $850,000 Fronts, North West’s First Grills, and More

A round up of the biggest celeb jewelry purchases this past month from Playboi Carti, North West, Ye, Tainy, and more.

Lei Takanashi896 days ago
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North West Debuts New Diamond-Encrusted Grill as Kanye Shares His New Piece

Kanye West's eldest child was stuntin' like her daddy in a new TikTok.

Jaelani Turner-Williams911 days ago
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A person in a green hoodie and patterned shorts stands outside; next to an ornate silver watch with a textured design.
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Some of December's Biggest Jewelry Purchases Like Kai Cenat’s Four-Leaf Clover Chain and Playboi Carti’s Opium Watch

Kai Cenat, Playboi Carti, and Megan Thee Stallion were some of the celebrities responsible for the best jewelry purchases of December 2023.

Mike DeStefano924 days ago
Style

Some of September’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and More

Ice Spice's Dunkin' "Munchkins" chain, Doja Cat's new grills, and other big celebrity jewelry purchases are highlighted in this monthly round-up.

Lei Takanashi1019 days ago
Kid Cudi wearing a blue jacket and cross earring on the left; a custom pinky ring with "CUD" and gemstones on the right.
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Some of August’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases Like Nicki Minaj’s “Queen Sleeze” Chain and Kid Cudi’s Colorful Grills

Take a look at some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases of August 2023 from Kid Cudi, Nicki Minaj, Vinicius Jr., and more.

Mike DeStefano1050 days ago
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Some of July’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases Like Drake’s $1 Million Tupac Ring, Rick Ross’ $20 Million Watch, and More

Take a look at some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases of July 2023 from Drake, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, and more.

Lei Takanashi1078 days ago

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