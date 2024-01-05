Some of December's Biggest Jewelry Purchases Like Kai Cenat’s Four-Leaf Clover Chain and Playboi Carti’s Opium Watch
Kai Cenat, Playboi Carti, and Megan Thee Stallion were some of the celebrities responsible for the best jewelry purchases of December 2023.
Sign up for the
ComplexNewsletter
Your leading source for what’s now and what’s next in Music, Style, Sports, and Pop Culture.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy