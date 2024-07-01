June's Top Five Jewelry Purchases, From Kendrick Lamar's $600,000 Cross to ASAP Rocky's Grill

via @lanaelgab/IG and Getty Images

It's been a scorcher outside for the past few weeks. So, what better time than now to check out some new ice? Plenty of big names decided to tap some of the best jewelers in the game for their latest custom pieces throughout June 2024.





Kendrick Lamar hit the "Pop Out" stage with a $600,000 cross around his neck. ASAP Rocky decided to take some inspiration from his longtime partner Rihanna and get a grill inspired by a James Bond villain hit. Pusha T roamed the streets of Paris with a diamond-encrusted tribute to Jay-Z hanging from his neck.







Take a closer look at the top 5 pieces of custom jewelry unveiled throughout June 2024, below.