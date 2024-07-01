June's Top Five Jewelry Purchases, From Kendrick Lamar's $600,000 Cross to ASAP Rocky's Grill

Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, and ASAP Rocky were some of the celebrities debuting new ice in June 2024. Whose was the best?

Jul 01, 2024
via @lanaelgab/IG and Getty Images

It's been a scorcher outside for the past few weeks. So, what better time than now to check out some new ice? Plenty of big names decided to tap some of the best jewelers in the game for their latest custom pieces throughout June 2024. 


Kendrick Lamar hit the "Pop Out" stage with a $600,000 cross around his neck. ASAP Rocky decided to take some inspiration from his longtime partner Rihanna and get a grill inspired by a James Bond villain hit. Pusha T roamed the streets of Paris with a diamond-encrusted tribute to Jay-Z hanging from his neck. 


Take a closer look at the top 5 pieces of custom jewelry unveiled throughout June 2024, below.

via @lanaelgab/IG and Getty Images

It's been a scorcher outside for the past few weeks. So, what better time than now to check out some new ice? Plenty of big names decided to tap some of the best jewelers in the game for their latest custom pieces throughout June 2024. 


Kendrick Lamar hit the "Pop Out" stage with a $600,000 cross around his neck. ASAP Rocky decided to take some inspiration from his longtime partner Rihanna and get a grill inspired by a James Bond villain hit. Pusha T roamed the streets of Paris with a diamond-encrusted tribute to Jay-Z hanging from his neck. 


Take a closer look at the top 5 pieces of custom jewelry unveiled throughout June 2024, below.

5. Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys Belt Buckle

4. ASAP Rocky's Jaws Grill

Johnny Nunez / WireImage

Jeweler: Gabby Elan

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have matching grills now. Two months after Rihanna revealed her own set of grills inspired by the James Bond villain Jaws, Rocky stepped out to the H2L wrap party in New York City in a set of his own. The only difference is that Rocky's set is made of 14-karat yellow gold instead of white gold. The stylish couple has a habit of sharing jewelry. During an appearance in London back in April, Rihanna was wearing Rocky's diamond "Grim" ring. Obviously, you can't share grills, so Rocky just made his own instead. 

3. Aleali May's Rainbow Grill

Via Gabby Elan/IG

Jeweler: Gabby Elan

Gabby Elan stayed busy in June. The father-son duo also worked with Aleali May and the sustainable jewlery brand GRWN, which officially launched in May 2024, on this special set. May currently serves as GRWN's creative director. The top row consists of rainbow-colored baguette spacers and a single diamond tooth. The bottom row features various hexagon-shaped diamonds that look like screws. This colorful stones make this one stand out, but it's even more unique because it is crafted using only lab-grown diamonds. 

2. Pusha T's Anchor

Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

Jeweler: Saint Jewels

Pusha T had a big month. It was announced that he would be linking back up with his brother Malice for the first Clipse album in 15 years. As part of his promo tour, he made sure to be front and center at shows throughout Paris Fashion Week Men's for labels like Louis Vuitton and Kenzo. Around his neck for all of it was one of his newest pieces, an anchor by Los Angeles-based jeweler Saint Jewels. The white gold anchor features Pavé diamonds, bronze accents, reverse set diamond end points, and briolette cut diamonds on the steering wheel. 

This one may look familiar to some hip-hop historians. Pusha T confirmed via his Instagram Story when he first revealed the pendant that it was inspired by a yellow gold anchor that a young Jay-Z wore around his neck in the '80s. We can always appreciate a good homage. 

1. Kendrick Lamar's $600,000 Cross and Gemini Grill

JewelryKendrick LamarBen BallerGabby-ElanA$AP RockyAleali MayLil YachtyPusha TJay Z

Latest in Style