G Side

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Something old, something new. A lot of borrowed shit, and some tracks that might make you feel blue. Or you can just paint yourself blue and rage out to some of these mixes. Welcome back to another batch of the week's best sets. There are a number of promo mixes from the past week, some bombastic bits from the biggest in the game, and more slept-on treks from the underground. You really should already know.
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Latest Stories

Music

Listen to G-Side's Chilled Out New Single "Athena"

Alabama's finest release their second sorta-comeback single.

Jordan Sargent4568 days ago
Music

Listen to G-Side's First Single After Hiatus, "Forever"

It's clear they're going to be here for a while.

edwinortiz4630 days ago
Music

Hip-Hop Duo G-Side End Their Hiatus, Announce A New Single

Alabama Hip-Hop duo G-Side will release a new album in 2014.

Justin Davis4631 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

G-Side Splits Up, ST 2 Lettaz Embarks On Solo Career

New music from 2 Lettaz coming soon.

Eric Diep5056 days ago
Music

Listen: G-Side f/ 118 "Spaceships"

Fly away with this new track.

Complex5264 days ago
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Music

Video: G-Side f/ Stalley & Joi Tiffany "Gettin' It"

The Huntsville, Ala. duo gets some flashy visuals for the 'iSLAND' banger.

Andrew Martin5274 days ago
Music

Premiere: Deniro Farrar f/ ST 2 Lettaz "Minivan"

It's a Charlotte-Huntsville connection on this final leak off Farrar's debut.

Andrew Martin5282 days ago
Music

Listen: G-Side "24-8"

One more track before the album drops tomorrow.

Jacob Moore5363 days ago
Music

Premiere: G-Side "I'm Sorry (Jake One Remix)"

The Seattle producer transforms the Southern duo's sound.

Jacob Moore5435 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Welcome to Huntsville: Alabama Duo G-Side Talk About Their Home Town

"That&#39;s how we got our name. Cause it&#39;s the gutter side."

Ross Scarano5471 days ago
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Pop Culture

Live Show Alert: Das Racist and G-Side in Birmingham Friday (3/11)

At Zydeco, the hilarious Brooklyn duo will encounter the dirty South head on.

Ross Scarano5608 days ago

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