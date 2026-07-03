Something old, something new. A lot of borrowed shit, and some tracks that might make you feel blue. Or you can just paint yourself blue and rage out to some of these mixes. Welcome back to another batch of the week's best sets. There are a number of promo mixes from the past week, some bombastic bits from the biggest in the game, and more slept-on treks from the underground. You really should already know.khrisd
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Disco has been one of the more despised forms of music in history, which is odd considering that it was the starting point for two of the most popularkhrisd
Another week down, another batch of huge mixes. Some of these are from the Memorial Day Weekend fall-out, others sprang up at will. Hell, DAD dropped two mixes this week. Nice variety in here, from throwback garage spun on vinyl (!) to the latest in street bass. Pick your poison and take the plunge.khrisd
We know, we know; we drop an infographic recounting the producers who helped lay the foundation for the Metalheadz imprint, and you're immediately saykhrisd