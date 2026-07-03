Future Classic

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If we want to let producers be producers, we need to have proper labels to support them. And while we know that the big labels in EDM are out there pu
khrisd

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Stream Future's '56 Nights' Mixtape

Future drops a surprise release hosted by DJ Esco.

Justin Davis4137 days ago
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Hayden James - "Something About You"

Future Classic does no wrong. Hayden James, one of the many artists we can thank them for at this point, stunned us last summer with his single "Permi

jakel4234 days ago
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Flight Facilities ft. Emma Louise - "Two Bodies (Lido Remix)"

Future Classic, that label from the antipodes that seems to do no wrong, has just released a vinyl remix EP of the track "Two Bodies" by Flight Facili

walmerc4267 days ago
thrupence silk
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Thrupence - "Silk"

In anticipation of the November 7 release of Lessons (Originals Mixtape 4), Future Classic, the iconic Australian imprint, has put out another track b

walmerc4309 days ago
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George Maple - "Talk Talk"

Australia's Future Classic is really in a league of its own. The label has brought us the likes of Flume, Ta-Ku, and Chet Faker, and today they bring us a single from George Maple: "Talk Talk." The new single, co-produced by Flume and Snakehips, features George Maples soothing voice and sultry lyrics over a bed of dreamy straight-grooving' beats. The single is the first taste from George Maple's forthcoming debut EP Vacant Space, but you can grab this one now.

jakel4335 days ago
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Basenji
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Basenji - "Heirloom"

Well, here's something we've been waiting to hear more about for a minute. We've been up on Basenji since the first 50 Under 5000 piece we did and bee

brenttactic4339 days ago
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Thrupence - "Don't You Mind"

So apparently Australia is some kind of modern day Athens or Florence for electronic music; everything from there is fire. Here I was thinking they we

walmerc4368 days ago
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L D R U & Yahtzel - "The Only One"

The powerhouse Australian label Future Classic dropped this freebie yesterday by L D R U and Yahtzel. It's a nice bass music tune that sounds like it

walmerc4508 days ago
destroyed
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Wave Racer - "Streamers (Ryan Hemsworth Remix)"

DAD staff faves Wave Racer and Ryan Hemsworth are joining forces and remixing each other's tunes for a forthcoming "super limited" edition 7" EP, Dest

joshm4530 days ago
waveracer
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Wave Racer Announces New Single and a Stretch of North American Dates

I feel like I've been saying it for a few months now that Wave Racer was going to absolutely explode in 2014. Arguably he did that late last year via

brenttactic4545 days ago
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Flume & Chet Faker - "Drop The Game"

Future Classic done done it again. On November 26, they'll be released the collaborative EP from Flume and Chet Faker, Lockjaw, which features this new jam "Drop The Game," of which the above video dropped for. It's nothing too crazy; we've got a dancer going for his on the city streets, lending to the headspace you'd probably need to be in to properly take this track in. Slinky, laidback funk (with some great drums) makes a perfect bed for Chet's vocals. Vibe out.

khrisd4624 days ago
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Panama - "Always (Wave Racer Remix)"

Australia's Wave Racer makes some of the most simply euphoric music hitting the internetz today. The Future Classic-signee made his first DAD appearan

jakel4650 days ago
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Cosmo's Midnight - "The Dofflin (Wave Racer Remix)"

WAAAAAAAAVE RAAAAAAAACER!!!! Seriously, I love this guy's music and every time he drops something I have to run to my keyboard to write something. The

jakel4697 days ago
Wave Racer
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Future Classic Signs Wave Racer

Future Classic is most definitely one of my favorite labels/collectives/MGMT teams/brands in all of dance music right now. Between Flume, Hayden James, Flight Facilities, and the rest of their lineup, there's really nothing I don't like coming out of that camp. From artist development to the releases, Future Classic has an enviable brand that any artist would die to have. This week Future Classic added another horse to their stable with the signing of Wave Racer.

jakel4725 days ago
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Hayden James - "Permission To Love"

Sydney-based Future Classic has become one of the finest taste-making outlets to spring up as of late. They recently uploaded Hayden James’ forthcom

jakel4788 days ago
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