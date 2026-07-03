Fresh Off the Boat

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'Fresh Off The Boat' Creator Eddie Huang Returns to NYC with The Flower Shop Restaurant
Life

'Fresh Off the Boat' Creator Eddie Huang Returns to NYC With The Flower Shop Restaurant

Huang says that The Flower Shop features the 'bar food menu of his dreams.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo254 days ago
Constance Wu attends "The Terminal List" Los Angeles premiere
Pop Culture

Constance Wu Says She Was Sexually Harassed by 'Fresh Off the Boat' Producer

The 40-year-old actress addressed the alleged incident in her upcoming memoir, 'Making a Scene': 'I kept my mouth shut for a really long time.'

Joshua Espinoza1392 days ago
Constance Wu on Prime red carpet
Pop Culture

Constance Wu Says She Attempted Suicide After Backlash Over 'Fresh Off the Boat' Tweets

The actress shared her story in a lengthy message posted on social media Thursday, saying it's "surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life."

Joshua Espinoza1464 days ago
constance wu
Pop Culture

Constance Wu Opens up About Her 'Fresh off the Boat' Twitter 'Fiasco'

The actress said that the backlash taught her about her status as a public figure.

Alex Galbraith2514 days ago
Constance Wu
Pop Culture

Constance Wu Walks Back Negative Response to 'Fresh off the Boat' Series Renewal (UPDATE)

"Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day and were ill timed with the news of the show."

Joshua Espinoza2624 days ago
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Issa Rae attends the 2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel
Pop Culture

Issa Rae Will Appear Alongside Marsai Martin in 'Little' Movie

Issa Rae has officially hopped on to the Universal Pictures comedic film 'Little.'

Katherine Barner2997 days ago
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Pop Culture

Trevor Larcom Talks 'Fresh Off the Boat,' Teaching Colin Farrell and Listening to Lil Uzi Vert

We talked to Trent from 'Fresh Off the Boat' aka Chad Velcoro.

Frazier Tharpe3566 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Shaquille O'Neal and Busta Rhymes to Guest Star on 'Fresh Off the Boat' as Themselves

The ABC series is currently in its second season.

Trace William Cowen3760 days ago
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Style

Former 'Friends' Costume Designer Talks Recreating the '90s for 'Fresh Off the Boat'

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas shirts give the show a crucial scene of authenticity.

andrewlasane4104 days ago
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Pop Culture

Eddie Huang Doesn't Watch 'Fresh Off the Boat'

He criticised the show again on Twitter.

ianservantes4118 days ago
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Pop Culture

Randall Park, Former Rapper, Calls Out Racism on TV

Randall Park says that the lack of Asians on TV is "just racism."

Christopher Spata4153 days ago

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