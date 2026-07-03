France National Team

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Paraguay Senator Demands Retraction From Mbappé After France Captain Condemns Her Racist Insults

Celesta Amarilla admitted she "regretted" her racist slurs against Kylian Mbappé, but demanded he apologize or she would take legal action for "gender-based violence."

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Split image: On the left, Kylian Mbappé in a blue jersey on the field. On the right, Celeste Amarilla in a checkered shirt speaking in a formal setting.
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French Soccer Star Kylian Mbappé Calls Paraguayan Senator 'Despicable' After Racist Posts

Celeste Amarilla made racist comments about the soccer star following France's 1-0 win over Paraguay.

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Kylian Mbappé in a blue France jersey celebrating on the field, with a teammate in the background.
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Kylian Mbappe Pulls Out Flute-Playing Goal Celebration After Promising James Corden

Kylian Mbappé honored a promise to James Corden with a flute mime celebration vs. Senegal.

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