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From Messi and Mbappe’s duel in Qatar to Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt, ranking the World Cup Finals of the last 40 years.Jake Appleman
Fox Sports analysts Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry were once two of the greatest strikes of all time. But who was better? A breakdown.Jake Appleman
From Vozinha to Pickford, here are the most sterling stops by goalkeepers in the World Cup.Donnie Kwak
The manga that inspired a generation of footballers is playing out in real time at the 2026 World Cup. Here's the cast.Brendan Frederick